TruChoice Financial Group, LLC: TruChoice Now Offering E&O Insurance for Financial Professionals

The group-sponsored program provides discounted professional liability insurance for TruChoice's contracted financial professionals

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2023 / TruChoice Financial Group, LLC, one of the largest distributors of insurance products in the financial services industry, is now offering a top-rated errors and omissions (E&O) insurance program through CalSurance Associates.





TruChoice Financial Group, LLC





"We're excited to be able to offer this as an added value to our agents and advisors," said TruChoice's Chief Distribution Officer, Jim Maietta. "They work hard to help their clients safeguard and protect their retirement savings, and we want to help them safeguard and protect their practices, too."

The group-sponsored E&O program provides discounted professional liability insurance with a variety of options to meet the needs of qualifying financial professionals contracted through TruChoice. Access to this program was provided by TruChoice's parent company, AmeriLife, which was able to leverage its size to negotiate competitive rates through CalSurance.

About TruChoice:

TruChoice is a dynamic wholesaling organization that is one of the largest distributors of insurance products in the financial services industry. We provide access to 50-plus top-rated carriers and limited distribution products, feature a full-service marketing and advertising agency, and host industry-leading practice management events. Offering fixed annuities, life insurance, and long-term care products, our size and scale allow us to meet a variety of needs for a variety of business models. Whether we are helping you find your TruPath, providing a wealth of TruSolutions, or offering our unwavering TruSupport, OUR Tru is YOU. TruChoice Financial can be followed on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

This information is intended for insurance-licensed financial professionals.

Contact Information

Chris Cowan

Sr. Communications/Production Specialist

mediarelations@truchoicefinancial.com

(678) 718-1951

SOURCE: TruChoice Financial Group, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/785767/truchoice-now-offering-eo-insurance-for-financial-professionals