Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2023) - The 2023 Proxy Disclosure & 20th Annual Executive Compensation Conferences, hosted by CCRcorp, will take place September 20-22 via a virtual conference platform. This three-day conference - sponsored by Fredrikson, Morrison Foerster and Kirkland & Ellis - aims to provide comprehensive, practical guidance to public companies and their advisors to help them deal effectively with an environment in which they face demanding new SEC rules, record shareholder proposal numbers and relentless regulatory and investor scrutiny.

Industry experts will lead sessions addressing the compliance and disclosure obligations companies face under existing and proposed SEC rules, as well as the challenges presented by evolving investor expectations. Our panelists also will provide insights into how to anticipate critical issues and use the annual reporting season to your company's advantage. The conference provides corporate boards, senior management, and their legal and compliance advisors an excellent opportunity to ensure that they are prepared to meet the regulatory challenges and investor demands that they currently face, as well as those they are likely to be confronted with in the near future.

About CCRcorp: CCRcorp is a legal publishing company that provides practical guidance on legal issues involving corporate and securities regulation, corporate governance, compensation standards and many other areas impacting today's corporate practitioner.

