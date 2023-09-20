Practical matters, beyond simply improving on solar cell efficiency, have led the agenda at the European Photovoltaic Solar Energy Conference (EUPVSEC) going on this week in Lisbon. Policy and the geopolitics of solar manufacturing is the big question on everybody's lips as the event passes its halfway point today. Concerns including grid integration, critical materials consumption, and public acceptance are all being aired frequently - illustrating a closer than ever link between work being done in the labs at solar energy institutes and the everyday lives and energy consumption of people in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...