GlobeNewswire
20.09.2023 | 17:10
Risk Management: Risk Management 17/23: Collateral List/Haircuts update

Nasdaq Derivatives Market has decided to make changes to Appendix 14 of the
Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets - Collateral List 

The following changes have been made:

- Supranational bonds are eligible in more currencies than before.

- Danish floating rate covered bonds have been added as eligible.

- Norwegian equities have been removed.

See attached file. The changes will come into force 2023-09-25


New haircuts will apply from September 25, 2023

Nasdaq Derivatives Markets has decided to make changes to the Collateral
Parameter Value List, see Appendix 14 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq
Derivatives Markets. See attached file for applicable values. 

For further information concerning this clearing notice please contact
clearing.risk@nasdaq.com or telephone +46 8 405 70 88.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1166868
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
