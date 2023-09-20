Allied Energy Corporation: Allied Energy Corp Enters Groundbreaking Joint Venture with Enegix Global, One of the World's Leading Bitcoin Mining Hosting Providers

CARROLLTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2023 / Allied Energy Corp (OTC:AGYP), an innovative oil and gas production company specializing in leasing and optimization of hydrocarbon reserves within the prolific United States energy landscape, is thrilled to announce a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Enegix Global (Enegix), a renowned UAE-based Bitcoin mining and data-center enterprise, and AA Group, a Kazakhstan-based Bitcoin mining investor and facilitator.

Enegix began operations in 2017 and quickly became one of the world's most prominent and experienced Bitcoin infrastructure operators. Its flagship facility is the sprawling 50,000 square foot, 180-megawatt data center in the heart of Kazakhstan that consists of eight third generation hangars designed by company's own technical engineering team. Enegix track record of success with recognized Bitcoin mining industry players reflects its commitment to delivering optimal engineering solutions for highly efficient crypto mining: View the technical tour of the Enegix 180 MW facility .

AA Group positions itself as an investor and facilitator that brings together international Bitcoin miners and US-based mining operators and power providers, drawing on its extensive knowledge of global markets and prominence of the United States as a premier destination for major crypto mining companies.

Under the terms of the signed MOU, Allied Energy Corporation and River Energy Group, LLC, (Allied/River), AA Group, and Enegix are embarking on an exciting project to build Bitcoin mining facilities at Allied's natural gas sites. Participants aim to jump-start digital mining by leveraging climate-friendly power generation technologies of using stranded and flare gas to create ample electricity. Through this strategic partnership with Allied/River, Enegix plans to grow and expand its capacity in the USA up to 200 megawatts and apply its proprietary miner-cooling technology well suited for the Texas climate.

George Montieth, CEO of Allied Energy Corporation, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "In my discussions with Enegix over the past six months, one thing has become abundantly clear: Enegix is a significant player in the Bitcoin space. Their vision aligns perfectly with the ethos of Texas, where everything is grand. I'm exhilarated to formalize our collaboration with a company that has already demonstrated its mettle with a 180-megawatt facility and plays a pivotal role in the expanding realm of Bitcoin mining. I firmly believe that through Allied's expertise and resources, we will pave the way for Enegix to replicate its immense success on this side of the Atlantic."

Yerbolsyn Sarsenov, CEO of Enegix Global, added, "This partnership will enable us to apply our digital mining expertise in North America, with a significant twist: our data centers will be powered using stranded and flared gas, thus reducing greenhouse gas emissions for crypto mining. We stand to lead Bitcoin mining's pivot to sustainable energy models and are pleased to find a competent and professional partner in Allied and River to help us achieve these goals in the US. We hope this MOU marks the beginning of a long and prosperous collaboration between our organizations."

As a testament to their commitment, the MOU outlines that Enegix will provide a surety bond to Allied Energy Corporation and River Energy Group, LLC, serving as a guarantee of Enegix's unwavering dedication to fulfilling the terms of the MOU.

A spokesperson for River Energy Group, LLC added, "We have worked diligently with Allied Energy Corporation and Enegix Global to bring this latest accomplishment to fruition and we are confident in the combined efforts of the parties to bring this online.

