Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: The US Hyperscale Data Center Construction Spending Will Exceed $100 Billion Over the Next Five Years, the Market to Worth $71.55 Billion in 2028- Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the US hyperscale data center market will grow at a CAGR of 4.27% during 2022-2028.
Browse In-Depth TOC on the US Hyperscale Data Center Market
36 - Tables
117 - Charts
465 - Pages
U.S. Hyperscale Data Center Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
Market Size (2028)
USD 71.55 Billion
Market Size (2022)
USD 55.68 Billion
CAGR by Revenue (2022-2028)
4.27 %
Market Size - Area (2028)
20.27 Million Square Feet
Power Capacity (2028)
2,856 MW
Base Year
2022
Forecast Year
2023-2028
Market Segmentation
Infrastructure, IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standards, and Geography
Market Dynamics
The US is the most mature market in terms of data center development and operations. The growing popularity of IoT, the emergence of 5G networks, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the demand for streaming online entertainment content at high speeds are the major factors driving the growth of the US data center market. Increasing data traffic has created additional demand for the development of many data centers that support data generated by businesses and consumers. The use of cloud-computing services and applications will also continue to grow in the US, leading to further development of large hyperscale cloud-based data centers.
Vendors have integrated 25 GbE, 50 GbE, 200 GbE, and 400 GbE switches into their portfolios and are experiencing strong demand for these ports compared with 10/40 GbE switch ports. Cisco Systems dominated the market, aided by the strong demand for its Application Centric Infrastructure (ACI) product portfolio. Cisco Systems' data center switching revenue increased through higher sales of the Cisco Nexus series product. Other major vendors operating in the market include Arista Networks, Broadcom, and QNAP Systems.
Vendors Landscape
Leading infrastructure providers such as Dell Technologies, IBM, Cisco Systems, HPE, VMware, and Nutanix offer hyperconverged infrastructure platforms that combine hardware, virtualization, and management tools. The demand for converged and hyper-converged solutions has witnessed strong growth in the market. The market is rapidly shifting to HPC and mission-critical server solutions, where the adoption of traditional server solutions is dropping. ARM-based servers and processors have also witnessed considerable growth, with major cloud providers such as Microsoft, AWS, and Oracle adopting ARM-based architecture in their data centers.
The market witnessed considerable growth in revenue from ODM server manufacturers such as Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT) and Wiwynn (Wistron). This is due to the development of data centers and expansion of cloud regions by hyperscale data center operators. These ODM providers also supply systems that are based on the Open Compute Project (OCP) design, which is adopted by hyperscale providers in the market. ODM server manufacturers will pose a major challenge for other vendors such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, IBM, Inspur, Lenovo, and Cisco Systems.
Geographical Insights
- The Southeastern region has North Virginia, which is considered the data center capital of the world and has the highest concentration of data center facilities.
- Virginia, Texas, California, and Georgia are among the top states which are attractive locations for hyperscale investments. Operators such as Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Meta (Facebook), Switch, QTS Realty Trust, and others are building large data centers in these states. Further expansion of these facilities is also expected to be in the pipeline in the future.
- Arizona offers various incentives to companies operating in the Foreign Trade Zone. Businesses located in the trade zone are eligible for up to a 72.9% reduction in state real and personal property taxes.
- The Northeastern region did not receive any hyperscale development in 2022 owing to space constraints in building hyperscale facilities, especially in regions with traditionally high demand, such as New York and New Jersey. Expansions are taking place in large-scale colocation facilities in the region.
- Chicago is currently touted as one of the fastest-growing markets globally and is expected to further witness significant growth in the future.
Vendors
Key Data Center IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- DataDirect Networks
- Dell Technologies
- Extreme Networks
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Hitachi Vantara
- IBM
- Intel
- Infortrend technology
- Inspur
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- MiTAC Holdings
- Micron technology
- NetApp
- Nimbus Data
- Pivot3
- QNAP Systems
- Quanta Cloud Technology
- Supermicro
- Synology
- Violin (Storcentric)
- Western Digital
- Wiwynn (Wistron Corporation)
Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- Legrand
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Other Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers
- Airedale
- Alfa Laval
- Asetek
- Bloom Energy
- Carrier
- Condair
- Cormant
- Cyber Power Systems
- Data Aire
- Enlogic
- FNT Software
- Generac Power Systems
- Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)
- HITEC Power Protection
- Johnson Controls
- KOHLER
- KyotoCooling
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Natron Energy
- NetZoom
- Nlyte Software
- Rittal
- Siemens
- Trane (Ingersoll Rand)
- Tripp Lite
- Yanmar (HIMOINSA)
- ZincFive
Key Data Center Contractors
- AECOM
- Arup
- Corgan
- DPR Construction
- Fortis Construction
- Holder Construction
- Jacobs
- Rogers-O'Brien Construction
- Syska Hennessy Group
- Turner Construction
Other Data Center Contractors
- BlueScope Construction
- Balfour Beatty US
- Bell / Knott & Associates
- Burns & Mcdonell
- Clune Construction
- Gensler
- Fluor Corporation
- Gilbane Building Company
- Gibbens Drake Scott
- HDR
- HITT Contracting
- Hoffman Construction
- JE Dunn Construction
- kW Mission Critical Engineering
- Linesight
- M+W Group (Exyte)
- Morrison Hershfield
- Mortenson
- PCL Construction
- Rosendin
- Salute Mission Critical
- Sheehan Nagle Hartray Architects
- Skanska
- Southland Industries
- Sturgeon Electric Company
- The Mulhern Group
- The Walsh Group
- The Weitz Company
- TRINITY Group Construction
- TGRWA
Key Data Center Investors
- Apple
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- CyrusOne
- DataBank
- Digital Realty
- Equinix
- Meta (Facebook)
- Microsoft
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Vantage Data Centers
Other Data Center Investors
- Aligned
- American Tower
- CloudHQ
- Cologix
- Compass Datacenters
- COPT Data Center Solutions
- CoreSite
- Cyxtera Technologies
- DartPoints
- DC BLOX
- EdgeCore Internet Real Estate
- EdgeConneX
- EdgePresence
- Element Critical
- Evoque
- Flexential
- fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty (1547)
- GIGA Data Centers
- H5 Data Centers
- Iron Mountain
- Netrality Data Centers
- Novva Data Centers
- Prime Data Centers
- Sabey Data Centers
- Skybox Datacenters
- Stream Data Centers
- STACK Infrastructure
- Switch
- T5 Data Centers
- TierPoint
New Entrants
- AUBix
- Corscale Data Centers
- PowerHouse Data Centers
- Quantum Loophole
- Yondr
The report includes the investment in the following areas:
Infrastructure
- IT Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Infrastructure
IT Infrastructure
- Server Infrastructure
- Storage Infrastructure
- Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgear
- Power Distribution Units
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
Cooling Technique
- Air-based Cooling Technique
- Liquid-based Cooling Technique
General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Physical Security
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- DCIM/BMS Solutions
Tier Standards
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Geography
- Southeastern US
- Midwestern US
- Southwestern US
- Western US
- Northeastern US
Post-Purchase Benefit
- 1hr of free analyst discussion
- 10% of customization
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
- How big is the U.S. hyperscale data center market?
- What is the growth rate of the U.S. hyperscale data center market?
- What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the U.S. hyperscale data center market by 2028?
- What are the key trends in the U.S. hyperscale data center market?
- How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the U.S. hyperscale data center market by 2028?
Table of Content
1. REPORT COVERAGE
1.1. WHAT IS INCLUDED
1.2. SEGMENTAL COVERAGE
1.2.1. Market Segmentation by Infrastructure
1.2.2. Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
1.2.3. Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
1.2.4. Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
1.2.5. Market Segmentation by Cooling System
1.2.6. Market Segmentation by Cooling Techniques
1.2.7. Market Segmentation by General Construction
1.2.8. Market Segmentation by Tier Standards
2. MARKET AT A GLANCE
3. SEGMENTAL & GEOGRAPHICAL SNAPSHOT
4. INFRASTRUCTURE SEGMENTATION
5. PREMIUM INSIGHTS
5.1. MARKET OVERVIEW
5.2. KEY HIGHLIGHTS
5.3. SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS
5.4. GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
5.5. VENDOR ANALYSIS
6. INTRODUCTION
6.1. OVERVIEW
7. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
7.1. RISE IN RACK POWER DENSITY
7.2. SUSTAINABILITY MEASURES ADOPTED BY DATA CENTER OPERATORS
7.3. ADOPTION OF ADVANCED UPS BATTERIES
7.4. SUSTAINABLE AND INNOVATIVE DATA CENTER TECHNOLOGIES
7.5. AI BOOSTING LIQUID IMMERSION & DIRECT-TO-CHIP COOLING ADOPTION
8. MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
8.1. SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENT OF DATA CENTER FACILITIES BY COLOCATION OPERATORS.
8.2. CONTINUED INVESTMENTS BY HYPERSCALE OPERATORS IN THE US
8.3. TAX AND SALES INCENTIVES
8.4. ADOPTION OF CLOUD-BASED SERVICES
8.5. BIG DATA & IOT DRIVING THE DATA CENTER MARKET
9. MARKET RESTRAINTS
9.1. SITE SELECTION HINDRANCES TO DATA CENTER DEVELOPMENT
9.2. SECURITY CHALLENGES IMPACTING DATA CENTER GROWTH
9.3. SKILLED WORKFORCE SHORTAGES & DISCRIMINATION
9.4. SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS HAMPERING GROWTH
9.5. POWER AND WATER CONSUMPTION BY DATA CENTERS
9.6. CONCERNS OVER CARBON EMISSIONS FROM DATA CENTERS
10. MARKET LANDSCAPE
10.1. MARKET OVERVIEW
10.2. INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
10.3. AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
10.4. POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
10.5. IT INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
10.6. SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
