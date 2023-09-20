Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: The US Hyperscale Data Center Construction Spending Will Exceed $100 Billion Over the Next Five Years, the Market to Worth $71.55 Billion in 2028- Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the US hyperscale data center market will grow at a CAGR of 4.27% during 2022-2028.

U.S. Hyperscale Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 71.55 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 55.68 Billion CAGR by Revenue (2022-2028) 4.27 % Market Size - Area (2028) 20.27 Million Square Feet Power Capacity (2028) 2,856 MW Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Infrastructure, IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standards, and Geography Market Dynamics Significant Development of Data Center Facilities by Colocation Operators

Continued Investments by Hyperscale Operators in The U.S.

Tax and Sales Incentives

The Adoption of Cloud-Based Services

Big Data & IoT Driving the Data Center Market

The US is the most mature market in terms of data center development and operations. The growing popularity of IoT, the emergence of 5G networks, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the demand for streaming online entertainment content at high speeds are the major factors driving the growth of the US data center market. Increasing data traffic has created additional demand for the development of many data centers that support data generated by businesses and consumers. The use of cloud-computing services and applications will also continue to grow in the US, leading to further development of large hyperscale cloud-based data centers.

Vendors have integrated 25 GbE, 50 GbE, 200 GbE, and 400 GbE switches into their portfolios and are experiencing strong demand for these ports compared with 10/40 GbE switch ports. Cisco Systems dominated the market, aided by the strong demand for its Application Centric Infrastructure (ACI) product portfolio. Cisco Systems' data center switching revenue increased through higher sales of the Cisco Nexus series product. Other major vendors operating in the market include Arista Networks, Broadcom, and QNAP Systems.

Vendors Landscape

Leading infrastructure providers such as Dell Technologies, IBM, Cisco Systems, HPE, VMware, and Nutanix offer hyperconverged infrastructure platforms that combine hardware, virtualization, and management tools. The demand for converged and hyper-converged solutions has witnessed strong growth in the market. The market is rapidly shifting to HPC and mission-critical server solutions, where the adoption of traditional server solutions is dropping. ARM-based servers and processors have also witnessed considerable growth, with major cloud providers such as Microsoft, AWS, and Oracle adopting ARM-based architecture in their data centers.

The market witnessed considerable growth in revenue from ODM server manufacturers such as Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT) and Wiwynn (Wistron). This is due to the development of data centers and expansion of cloud regions by hyperscale data center operators. These ODM providers also supply systems that are based on the Open Compute Project (OCP) design, which is adopted by hyperscale providers in the market. ODM server manufacturers will pose a major challenge for other vendors such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, IBM, Inspur, Lenovo, and Cisco Systems.

Geographical Insights

The Southeastern region has North Virginia, which is considered the data center capital of the world and has the highest concentration of data center facilities.

Virginia, Texas, California, and Georgia are among the top states which are attractive locations for hyperscale investments. Operators such as Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Meta (Facebook), Switch, QTS Realty Trust, and others are building large data centers in these states. Further expansion of these facilities is also expected to be in the pipeline in the future.

Arizona offers various incentives to companies operating in the Foreign Trade Zone. Businesses located in the trade zone are eligible for up to a 72.9% reduction in state real and personal property taxes.

The Northeastern region did not receive any hyperscale development in 2022 owing to space constraints in building hyperscale facilities, especially in regions with traditionally high demand, such as New York and New Jersey. Expansions are taking place in large-scale colocation facilities in the region.

Chicago is currently touted as one of the fastest-growing markets globally and is expected to further witness significant growth in the future.

The report includes the investment in the following areas:

Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Server Infrastructure

Storage Infrastructure

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

Power Distribution Units

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Cooling Technique

Air-based Cooling Technique

Liquid-based Cooling Technique

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Physical Security

Fire Detection & Suppression

DCIM/BMS Solutions

Tier Standards

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Southeastern US

Midwestern US

Southwestern US

Western US

Northeastern US

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How big is the U.S. hyperscale data center market?

What is the growth rate of the U.S. hyperscale data center market?

What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the U.S. hyperscale data center market by 2028?

What are the key trends in the U.S. hyperscale data center market?

How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the U.S. hyperscale data center market by 2028?

