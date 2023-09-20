Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health Announces Strategic Collaboration with C.A.PAPAELLINAS Group

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2023 / Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company') (NASDAQ:COSM), a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group engaged in innovative R&D, owner of proprietary nutraceutical brands, manufacturer and distributor of healthcare products, and operator of a telehealth platform, announced today that it has entered into a strategic collaboration with C.A.PAPAELLINAS Group.

The decision was taken in light of the successful initial agreement between Cosmos Health and Holland & Barrett, one of the world's leading health and wellness retailers and the largest in Europe, which is operated exclusively by C.A.PAPAELLINAS Group in Cyprus.

C.A.PAPAELLINAS Group will, from now on, represent and distribute Cosmos Health's proprietary brand of nutraceuticals, Sky Premium Life, not only in Holland & Barrett but also in pharmacies throughout Cyprus. Cosmos Health has completed the shipment of its first purchase order in the context of this strategic collaboration.

Established in 1929, C.A.PAPAELLINAS Group is a leading importer and distributor of beauty, pharmaceutical and consumer products, representing a wide range of brands from Panadol, Sensodyne and Kleenex to Adidas, Chanel and Hermes, and operating retail stores including Beauty Line, Holland & Barrett, Yves Rocher and Butterfly Beauty Store. The Group has an annual turnover exceeding €200 million and employs more than 600 people.

Cosmos Health will benefit from C.A.PAPAELLINAS Group's leading distribution network of pharmaceutical products in Cyprus, delivering daily to pharmacies. This also creates an excellent opportunity for Cosmos Health to promote additional products within its portfolio of proprietary branded products, which was amplified following the acquisition of Cana Laboratories.

Greg Siokas, Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Health, stated: "We are thrilled to have entered into a strategic agreement with the highly reputable C.A.PAPAELLINAS Group, a market leader with an extensive distribution network throughout Cyprus. Agreements like this should help us accelerate penetration in markets and regions across Europe and beyond."

Christos Papaellinas, Chief Executive Officer of C.A.PAPAELLINAS Group, stated: "We are excited to expand our collaboration with Cosmos Health by also rolling out the Sky Premium Life brand to pharmacies across Cyprus. The nutraceuticals market is growing fast, and we are well positioned to gain market share. We look forward to further growing our relationship with Cosmos."

About C.A.PAPAELLINAS Group

With a history that spans almost a century, C.A.PAPAELLINAS Group has become a market leader in the sectors in which it operates, including the distribution and promotion of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, consumer goods, as well as its presence in a wide network of retail stores and distribution services.

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary products, including nutraceuticals and food supplements under the brands "Sky Premium Life" and "Mediterranation." Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency, it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com, www.skypremiumlife.com, www.cana.gr, and www.zipdoctor.co.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise, include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could", are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements, involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed, herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, on the Company's business, operations and the economy in general, and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

