Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Arbitrage-Chance des Jahres! Zukünftiger Börsenwert übersteigt den aktuellen um über 100%!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0D9U6 | ISIN: FI0009013296 | Ticker-Symbol: NEF
Tradegate
20.09.23
19:39 Uhr
35,360 Euro
-0,430
-1,20 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
NESTE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NESTE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,33035,47019:42
35,34035,44019:43
GlobeNewswire
20.09.2023 | 18:10
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark and VINX 30 Indexes due to special dividend in Neste Corporation

The following information is based on the press release from Neste Corporation
(NESTE, FI0009013296) published on March 28, 2023 and may be subject to change. 

NESTE will distribute a special dividend in the amount of EUR .25 per share,
effective September 28, 2023. 

Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section 2.1.2 in
"CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics,Baltics,& SmartBeta Equities" on
the effective date. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team at indexservices@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1166199
Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.