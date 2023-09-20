HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS (HRS): GCK AGAIN CHOOSES HRS FOR ITS NETWORK OF HYDROGEN REFUELING STATIONS

GCK AGAIN CHOOSES HRS

FOR ITS NETWORK OF HYDROGEN REFUELING STATIONS

Grenoble, September 20, 2023 - HRS, a European designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refueling stations, has received a second order for a 200 kg/day HRS14[1] hydrogen refueling station from GCK Energy, a GCK industrial group company specializing in technological solutions to accelerate transport decarbonization.

Founded in 2020, GCK is a leading player in carbon-free mobility, thanks to its comprehensive approach to the development of innovative technologies - lithium batteries, electric motors and hydrogen - their integration in vehicles and the supply of clean energy. The group specializes in retrofitting heavy-duty vehicles, and recently received a new order for hook lift trucks and refuse collection vehicles from the Greater Dunkirk Council.

Its subsidiary, GCK Energy, which brings together all of the group's clean energy supply activities, deploys refueling solutions to facilitate the development of hydrogen ecosystems.

GCK Energy has just ordered a second station from HRS, following an initial order at the beginning of the year (see press release dated February 2, 2023). This new transportable station, with a capacity of 200 kg/day, has been specially adapted for charging vehicles at sporting or cultural events. It will be installed in the Paris region and is expected to be operational from the first half of 2024.

Hassen Rachedi, HRS Founding Chairman and CEO, added: "We are delighted to continue and strengthen our collaboration with GCK, with whom we have a shared vision on the need to accelerate the development of carbon-free mobility. This new order is testament to GCK's confidence in our technological expertise and will contribute to the development of the hydrogen ecosystem, representing each time a further step forward in the ecological transition."

GCK CEO Eric Boudot said: "This new order with HRS demonstrates the dynamism of our hydrogen vehicle charging business. Following the successful delivery and installation of our first station, we naturally decided to place our trust once again in this regional partner, which shares our strong commitment to accelerating transport decarbonization."

ABOUT HRS

Founded in 2004, Hydrogen-Refueling-Solutions (HRS), formerly TSM, is a pioneer in hydrogen mobility in Europe. With its unique know-how and experience, HRS has been committed for over 10 years to decarbonising transport through the design and manufacture of a complete range of hydrogen refueling stations that can be used by all types of fuel cell vehicles and are perfectly adapted to the needs of a fast-growing European market.

At its new Champagnier site, HRS will have the mass production capacity to assemble up to 180 units a year, in record time - as little as 8 weeks.

The Company posted 2022/2023 revenue of €30.1 million. As of June 30, 2023, the company had 128 employees. (ISIN code: FR0014001PM5 - ticker symbol: ALHRS).

CONTACTS

Relations investisseurs

ACTUS finance & communication

Grégoire SAINT-MARC

hrs@actus.fr

00 33 1 53 67 36 94 Financial press relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Anne Catherine BONJOUR

hrs-presse@actus.fr

00 33 1 53 67 36 93 Corporate press relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Anne-Charlotte DUDICOURT

hrs-presse@actus.fr

00 33 1 53 67 36 32

ABOUT GCK

With a presence in the Savoie and Puy-de-Dôme regions of France, GCK is a group of industrial companies offering technological solutions to accelerate transport decarbonization, particularly through hydrogen.

The Group is structured around three divisions:

A Technology & Industry division that brings together our companies involved in developing innovative technologies for the future of transport: lithium-ion batteries, electric motors, hydrogen combustion engines, fuel cells.

A Transport division that brings together all of our operations dedicated to the preparation, transformation, and testing of clean-energy vehicles. We are recognized experts in retrofitting all types of vehicles with electric or hydrogen technology: cars, boats, coaches, buses, trucks, snow groomers, garbage trucks, and construction machinery.

An Energy division dedicated to the supply of green energy: we are now able to produce, store, and distribute green energy all over the world.

ABOUT GCK ENERGY

Part of the GCK Group's Energy division, GCK Energy provides mobile solutions for the production, storage and distribution of clean energy, with or without connection to the grid. Our services cover a wide range of needs: power supply, electricity network management, electric vehicle charging and hydrogen.

GCK press relations

Eloi Formery

+33 (0)6 74 79 93 54 / presse.gck@taddeo.fr

[1] Commercial name of the station with a capacity of 200 kg/day or up to 14 kg/hour

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

m5idk8hnam/IlW5tYslumZZlmW6WlWmbmpabl2FuYpzGm59gyGdlbZeaZnFinWlr

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-81845-2023_09_20-2eme-commande-gck-uk.pdf