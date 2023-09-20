RosettiStarr Adds Global Security Expert as a Senior Advisor

George McCloskey brings deep experience to RosettiStarr after leading several corporate security operations in Silicon Valley

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2023 / RosettiStarr - an international intelligence, investigations, and security services firm - today announced that global security services expert George McCloskey has joined the firm as a senior advisor.

McCloskey has been the chief security officer at Stripe, Inc., a premier financial services company based in San Francisco, and before that, was the chief security officer and head of trust and safety at the global payments firm Square, Inc. He is presently a senior vice president for risk and safety at Impossible Foods, Inc., based in Redwood City, Calif.

RosettiStarr is experiencing rising demand for its security consulting practice worldwide. McCloskey has created corporate security programs from scratch, and at Stripe developed and maintained a security program as they expanded to 38 countries. At Impossible Foods, he has kept the firm's workforce safe, compliant, and resilient to supply chain and security-related disruptions.

McCloskey is the latest experienced professional to support RosettiStarr as an advisor to help expand and strengthen its physical and cyber security services teams. RosettiStarr currently provides consulting services on physical facilities protection, threat assessment, travel advisory, secure communications, and cyber security management. In some instances, it manages these functions for clients seeking an outsourced alternative.

In April, William "Bill" Halliday joined RosettiStarr as senior director of security consulting after leading global security operations at Marsh McLennan, a professional services firm with more than 85,000 employees. Halliday had earlier worked as a vice president, safety and security, at Morgan Stanley and as a consultant to numerous corporations.

RosettiStarr co-founder and CEO Richard Rosetti said, "We are delighted to add Mr. McCloskey as an advisor to our team, in order to take advantage of his counsel and experience in expanding this part of our global portfolio. Our clients will benefit from his ideas and extensive experience in corporate security."

Earlier in his career, McCloskey was the chief security officer at Pixar Animation Studios in Emeryville, California. He is a Certified Protection Professional (CPP) through ASIS International and serves on the board of the International Security Management Association.

About RosettiStarr

RosettiStarr provides intelligence, investigations, corporate risk, and cyber security services to attorneys, management teams, and investors worldwide. The firm regularly services corporate enterprises with global operations and major private equity firms and hedge funds with a combined $650 billion in assets under management. RosettiStarr has worked with more than 60 of the AmLaw Top 100 Law Firms and has had successful engagements in 46 countries. For more information, visit www.rosettistarr.com.

