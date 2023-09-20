Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
20.09.2023 | 19:38
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Crown Minerals Corp. Launches Corporate Website

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2023 / Crown Minerals Corp. ("Crown" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its new corporate website, a significant step in enhancing its digital presence and providing shareholders with comprehensive information about the company's operations and projects.

Visit our new website here: https://www.crownminerals.co

Highlights:

  • Gladiator Gold Project: The website offers detailed insights into the Gladiator Gold Project, a consolidated past-producing gold mining camp in Arizona over 2,000+ acres. The property block is home to the most significant veins from the historic Crown King Mining District.
  • History: Crown Minerals Corp. is advancing an Arizona-based past producing gold mine with a storied history of successful operations. Explore the company's journey from historic beginnings to modern day advancements.
  • Learn About Crown Minerals Corp.: Subscribe on our website to receive news releases, important updates & videos. Explore our blog section for in-depth articles, discussions, and perspectives on the industry and our ongoing projects.

Dave Hodge, President & Chief Executive Officer of Crown Minerals Corp., stated, "The launch of our new website is a pivotal moment in our commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement. Our website serves as a comprehensive resource for our investors, partners, and the broader community. As we continue to advance our projects, our website will play a crucial role in communicating our progress and milestones."

About Crown Minerals Corp.

Crown Minerals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing the Gladiator Gold Project, a consolidated past-producing gold mining camp in Arizona's historic Crown King Mining District. The Gladiator Gold Project encompasses over 2,000+ acres, showcasing significant veins with historical mining and exploration significance. The company is dedicated to unlocking the potential of the Gladiator Gold Project & aiming to deliver consistent value to its shareholders while contributing to the global gold mining narrative.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
CROWN MINERALS CORP.

"Dave Hodge"
President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:
Crown Minerals Corp.
1450 - 789 West Pender Street,
Vancouver, BC Canada V6C 1H2
Telephone: +1 (604) 681-1568
Email: info@crownminerals.co

SOURCE: Crown Minerals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/784324/crown-minerals-corp-launches-corporate-website

