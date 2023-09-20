Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: The Sportswear Market to Reach $635.69 Billion by 2028, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, & Forecast 2023-2028 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizton publishes the latest research report on the sportswear market. The market will grow at a CAGR of 6.93% during 2022-2028.

Surge in Sports Engagement Ignites Remarkable Growth in Sportswear Market

The sportswear market is witnessing remarkable expansion, propelled by a surge in sports participation. This increased engagement in sports has led to a heightened demand for sportswear products, resulting in substantial gains for manufacturers and retailers alike. Moreover, the growing emphasis on fitness and wellness is further fueling consumer appetite for sportswear items.

The increased focus on fitness and well-being has motivated more individuals to participate in a diverse range of sports and physical activities, including recreational sports, fitness classes, and outdoor adventures. These pursuits often necessitate specialized sportswear tailored to specific exercises or environments, such as yoga attire, running shoes, or hiking gear.

As the number of people actively engaging in sports activities continues to rise, the sportswear consumer base is expanding across different regions. Consequently, the future outlook for sportswear product demand remains exceedingly positive, driven by these pivotal factors.

Global Sportswear Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 635.69 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 425.37 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 6.93 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Product, Activity Type, End-Users, Distribution Channel, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Market Dynamics · Expanding Involvement in Gyms and Outdoor Activities · Significant Participation in Sports · Promotional and Advertising Strategies Aiding Industry Growth · Government Initiatives Supporting Demand for Sportswear · Rising Prevalence of Obesity and Other Health-Related Issues

As the global sportswear market presents a lucrative revenue growth potential, many vendors are expected to enter the market during the forecast period. It is also anticipated to make the market highly consolidated. Many firms are expected to expand their local stores in other regions, such as North America and Europe, which is likely to lead to a price war between new and existing vendors. Sportswear products are expected to increase with the rise in the adoption of sports activities.

Promotional and Advertising Strategies Fuel Market Expansion

Companies are harnessing technology to captivate the youth market on ubiquitous social media platforms. This approach leads to amplified brand followers, increased revenue, and heightened product awareness. The cost-effectiveness of social media marketing, in contrast to conventional advertising methods, is a major draw for businesses. Crafting informative and valuable content centered around fitness, health, and sports positions a brand as an industry authority. Utilizing blogs, articles, videos, and podcasts, companies can enlighten consumers, offer workout advice, and spotlight the advantages of their sportswear products. This strategic approach fosters brand loyalty and nurtures enduring customer relationships.

Sponsorship plays a crucial role in the sportswear industry. Companies pay athletes, designers, actors, and other influential individuals to wear and promote their products, effectively influencing consumer behavior. These individuals serve as the public faces of the company, helping to enhance brand recognition and desirability. For instance, PUMA signs multiple deals with the Confederação Brasileira de Atletismo (CBAt), and the Brazilian team wore PUMA apparel during the World Championships in Oregon, US, in 2023. Moreover, PUMA sponsored 24 adult and youth teams to increase brand awareness among consumers, and sports athletes.

APAC to witness the Fastest Growth Rate in the Sportswear Market

The APAC sportswear market to grow at a CAGR of 8.70% during 2022-2028. APAC has experienced significant economic growth in recent years, with countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asian countries leading the way. This growth has led to increased disposable income, urbanization, and consumer spending, resulting in a high demand for sportswear. This has enabled consumers to spend highly on recreational activities, including sports, thereby driving the demand for sportswear. Global sportswear brands such as Nike, Adidas, Puma, Under Armour, and Reebok have a strong presence in the APAC market and continue to invest in expanding their reach.

Recent Developments

Adidas: In 2022, the company partnered with Foot Looker, one of the athletic retailers, for new product innovation in the market. Thus, it has a target to achieve more than $2 billion in retail sales by the end of 2025.

PUMA: In May 2023, the company has a partnership with Formula 1 races. The company provides motorsport apparel, footwear, and accessories. In addition, products are available in PUMA stores across the world. This partnership can increase brand awareness among diverse consumer groups, including Gen Z and the affluent.

ANTA Sports Goods: In 2022, the company developed the supply chain management model. Through the new model, the organization increases the fastest delivery and quality, reduces costs, covers a diverse range, and analyzes store inventory. This helps the company to increase efficiency and create good brand representation among consumers.

Market Segmentation

Product: Apparel and Footwear and accessories

Apparel and Footwear and accessories Activity Type: Sports, Training and Activewear, Swimming, and Others

Sports, Training and Activewear, Swimming, and Others End-Users: Male, Female, and Children

Male, Female, and Children Distribution Channel: Offline and Online

Offline and Online Geography: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How big is the global sportswear market?

What is the growth rate of the global sportswear market?

Which region dominates the global sportswear market share?

What are the significant trends in the sportswear market?

Who are the key players in the global sportswear market?

