New IT By Design Marketplace Introduced at Build IT LIVE 2023 in Orlando

Platform features special deals on hand-picked vendor solutions for MSPs looking to rapidly expand their business

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2023 / The brand-new IT By Design Marketplace, spotlighting industry best practices and leading vendor offerings, officially launched at Build IT LIVE today. The marketplace will include top tools and solutions from premier vendor partners in the channel, allowing MSPs to embrace the technology most trusted and used by IT By Design.

The first round of vendors available in the marketplace cover several channel categories, including existing partners N-able (remote monitoring and management) and Barracuda (security). New partners include:

HacWare - Security Awareness

IT Glue - Documentation

Liongard - Systems Automation

MSPbots - Process Automation

Pia - Service Desk Automation

IT By Design's expert technicians will be trained to work on every solution available in the marketplace.

"We are fully dedicated to ensuring the IT By Design Marketplace serves as a home for the most efficient, relevant and reliable solutions available to the MSP community," said Kam Kaila, President of IT By Design. "Everything in the marketplace is designed - and hand-picked - to help enterprises grow, scale and thrive."

For IT By Design's MSP partners, the marketplace will launch in full at the end of October. Access will be provided.

About IT By Design

IT By Design specializes in custom business solutions for managed services providers. With 20 years in the industry, IT By Design leverages its expertise and commitment to further its clients' success and create partnerships that take the MSP's business to the next level. IT By Design's team of highly trained technical talent can support any MSP at a moment's notice. The company continues to refine an all-in-one software solution that helps MSPs manage staff, keep objectives on target, and establish a strong and happy company culture.

