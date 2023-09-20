IT By Design: "Talentpreneurship" Book Launch Highlights Biggest-Ever Build IT LIVE in Orlando

IT By Design CEO Sunny Kaila's new book details his entrepreneurial journey, transforming personal experience into actionable advice for today's talent wars

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2023 / Sunny Kaila's new book, " Talentpreneurship: How to Build a Healthy Business, Transform the People Around You, and Live the Life of Your Dreams ," was shared with MSPs for the first time on Monday at Build IT LIVE, IT By Design's annual flagship event. The book encompasses many of Build IT LIVE's trademark offerings, teaching readers how to:

Build and grow profitable businesses that transform industries

Implement effective strategies for talent acquisition and retention

Leverage powerful frameworks to create true employee engagement

"Most organizations are not operating at their full, maximum potential," said Kaila, CEO of IT By Design. "It's our job to help them discover how to do that. We're not interested in doing sales pitches - we're here to help truly educate MSPs."

"Talentpreneurship" also tells the story of Kaila's life, from his humble beginnings as a taxi driver to his position today as an IT leader and successful entrepreneur. The book details how he formulated the concept of "Talentpreneurship," which helped him scale a successful technology company with an ever-expanding team over the course of two decades.

"I hope my story can serve as a reminder for entrepreneurs everywhere that the American Dream is possible," said Kaila. "It just takes a hard work, a growth mindset, and a clear vision."

The book is available in hardcover , paperback and Kindle form, featuring a foreword by New York Times bestselling author John C. Maxwell.

About IT By Design??

IT By Design specializes in custom business solutions for managed services providers. With 20 years in the industry, IT By Design leverages its expertise and commitment to further its clients' success and create partnerships that take the MSP's business to the next level. IT By Design's team of highly trained technical talent can support any MSP at a moment's notice. The company continues to refine an all-in-one software solution that helps MSPs manage staff, keep objectives on target, and establish a strong and happy company culture.??

