Entergy Corporation: Entergy Louisiana Announces $1 Million in Bill Assistance for Customers

BATON ROUGE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2023 / Entergy Corporation

Entergy Louisiana has partnered with local agencies to offer bill payment assistance to qualifying residential customers. Entergy's shareholders will contribute $1 million in bill relief across Entergy Louisiana's service area in north, central, southeast and southwest Louisiana in order to address the higher-than-expected bills caused by this summer's historic heat. Customers can apply through their local United Way website starting on Friday, Sept. 22, at noon.

Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $200 credit on their utility bill while funds are available and on a first come, first served basis. The following documentation will be required to apply for the one-time credit:

  • Photo ID (driver's license or state-issued ID, passport)
  • One of the following income options for each income earner age 18 or older:
    • First page of 2022 tax return(s)
    • 2022 W2(s)
    • Last paystub(s)
    • Social Security Administration 1099 or 1042S form(s), or benefit-determination letters

The United Way's online process will enable customers to upload these documents and submit their applications beginning Friday at noon. Applications will be reviewed and approved or denied through the following United Way partners:

  • United Way of Southeast Louisiana (Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington)
  • Capital Area United Way (East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Livingston, Ascension, St. James, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana, East Feliciana and St. Helena)
  • United Way South Louisiana (Assumption, Lafourche, and Terrebonne)
  • United Way of Southwest Louisiana (Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Allen, and Beauregard)
  • United Way Central Louisiana (Avoyelles, Concordia, Grant, LaSalle, Winn)
  • United Way of Northeast Louisiana (Caldwell, East Carroll, Franklin, Jackson, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Ouachita, Richland, Tensas, Union and West Carroll)
  • United Way of Northwest Louisiana (Sabine, Bossier, Red River, Natchitoches, Bienville, Claiborne and Webster)
  • United Way of Acadiana (Lafayette, Vermilion, Acadia, St. Martin, Iberia)
  • St. John United Way (St. John)
  • United Way of St. Charles (St. Charles)
  • St. Landry-Evangeline United Way (St. Landry)

To qualify, customers must have a total household income of up to 250% of the federal poverty level, which equates to $75,000 for a family of four. Eligible customers are encouraged to apply as soon as possible due to high demand. $100,000 of the $1 million will go directly towards Entergy's The Power to Care program to assist older adults and customers with disabilities.

Entergy Louisiana offers a number of payment options for all customers, such as level billing, deferred payment arrangements and more, as well as tools and programs designed to help customers manage energy usage. For more information, visit www.entergy.com/answers or call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) to speak with a customer service representative.

About Entergy Louisiana
Entergy Louisiana, LLC provides electric service to more than 1 million customers in 58 parishes and natural gas service to more than 94,000 customers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Entergy Louisiana is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation, a Fortune 500 company. Entergy powers life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing in the reliability and resilience of the energy system while helping our region transition to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. With roots in our communities for more than 100 years, Entergy is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship. Since 2018, we have delivered more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to local communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Entergy Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Entergy Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/entergy-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Entergy Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/786145/entergy-louisiana-announces-1-million-in-bill-assistance-for-customers

