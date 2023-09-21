In response to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) reporting dangerous gaps in HIV/AIDS diagnosis and treatment coverage in many countries across the region, the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) reminds the world that countries globally must take immediate and specific measures to win the battle against HIV/AIDS.

"Progress in curbing new HIV transmissions in Europe and globally is far too slow to meet the global target of ending AIDS by 2030. To win the battle against AIDS, all people living with HIV must know their status, stay on treatment, and remain virally suppressed," said AHF Chief of Global Advocacy and Policy Terri Ford. "But those critical aspects of the AIDS response aren't possible without increased investments by countries to find people who don't know they're HIV positive and get and retain them in care. Everyone, regardless of sexual identity, gender, or immigration status, deserves to be treated without stigma or discrimination and have unobstructed access to HIV testing and treatment."

AHF works in nine European countries where it provides HIV/AIDS care and treatment to over 73,000 registered clients. From January to August 2023, AHF teams in Europe tested over 125,000 people for HIV.

About AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF)

AIDS Healthcare Foundation, the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over 1.8 million people in 45 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare and Instagram: @aidshealthcare.

