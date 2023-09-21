Anzeige
PR Newswire
21.09.2023 | 04:36
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

4i apps solutions: 4i Apps Achieves Remarkable Milestone: Wins Oracle Cloud Partner Award 2023 at Oracle Cloud World 2023

CHENNAI, India, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a remarkable achievement, 4i apps has earned prestigious recognition at the Oracle Cloud Partner Awards 2023. Our outstanding performance in the "Customer Success Partner of the Year - Cloud/Technology" category has positioned 4i as a leader in the Oracle Cloud ecosystem.

4i apps solutions, Oracle Cloud Partner receiving award for Partner of the Year


4i apps was honoured with this prestigious award ceremony held at Oracle Cloud World on 17thSeptember 2023 in Las Vegas, USA. This award holds exceptional value as it signifies our selection from a distinguished lineup of Oracle Partners across the globe. The award was presented to 4i apps team by the Oracle in presence of numerous other esteemed organizations.

The Oracle Cloud Partner Awards provide a distinguished platform for acknowledging excellence and innovation in cloud technology spanning Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Amidst fierce competition, 4i apps emerged as a trailblazer, showcasing its unwavering dedication to customer success and groundbreaking technological solutions.

"This recognition in the Oracle Cloud Partner Awards 2023 is a monumental achievement and a testament to the exceptional skills and dedication of our team," said Mr. Kathiresh Kumar N, Chief Marketing Officer at 4i apps.

As an Oracle Cloud Partner Awards winner, 4i apps continues to lead the charge in digital transformation, aiding organizations in unlocking the full potential of Oracle Cloud solutions. This recognition reaffirms the company's commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and ensuring customer triumph.

4i apps is a fast-growing global Oracle Cloud partner, having enabled 1000+ organizations on Oracle cloud solutions. With operations spanning over 15 years, 4i apps has established as the preferred the digital transformation partner for many public and private sector organizations. 4i has over 700 very capable and competent consultants and have successfully implemented and delivered solutions across geographies. Our offices are in India, UAE, Oman, Qatar, USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Singapore, and Malaysia.

Our major services are Oracle Cloud (SAAS/PAAS/IAAS), Oracle Fusion, Oracle EBS, Oracle Apex, Oracle Primavera, and Oracle Technology. We have wide range of clients covering industries like real estate/construction, manufacturing, financial, healthcare, technology, energy/utilities, education, and transportation.

Everest Group has recognized 4i apps as an Aspirant?in Oracle Cloud Applications (OCA) Services, PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 & 2023 - Global.

4i apps recognized as Contender in ISG Provider LensTM Oracle Ecosystem Implementation and Integration Services - U.S. 2022.

Media Contact:

Premkumar R
+971 58 957 4520
Premkumar.r@4iapps.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2216147/4i_apps_solutions.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/4i-apps-achieves-remarkable-milestone-wins-oracle-cloud-partner-award-2023-at-oracle-cloud-world-2023-301933864.html

