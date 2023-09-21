Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Forecast

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Capital Markets Day 2023 will be hosted by members of the Lonza Executive Committee The presentation will provide an overview of Lonza's offerings, capabilities, markets and sources of competitive advantage Lonza reconfirms Outlook 2023 at mid-to-high single-digit CER sales growth and 28 to 29% CORE EBITDA margin Basel, Switzerland, 21 September 2023 - Lonza today announced its plans for the company's Capital Markets Day, which is scheduled to take place on 17th October 2023. There will be updates provided by each of Lonza's four Divisional Presidents, including the following topics: the markets in which each division operates, main offerings and capabilities, sources of competitive advantage, and current growth projects. The Chief Financial Officer will also provide an update on Lonza's financial profile and prospects. Following the presentation, there will be a Q&A session, and a tour of the Lonza Visp manufacturing facilities, for those attending in person. Alongside the details of the Capital Markets Day, Lonza is also reconfirming its Outlook 2023. During the company's Half-Year Results presentation in July 2023, the Outlook was set at mid-to-high single-digit CER sales growth and 28 to 29% CORE EBITDA margin. Albert M. Baehny, Chairman and CEO ad interim, Lonza, commented: "As we prepare for the Capital Markets Day, we are pleased with Lonza's strong business fundamentals and confident in our capability to drive long-term value creation. Our meeting in October is an opportunity for our participants to share their questions and views, and I am greatly looking forward to an open discussion on the important topics that are relevant to our business." While all available spaces are now reserved for the Capital Markets Day in-person event, investors are still welcome to join the waiting list or register for online participation. About Lonza

Lonza is a preferred global partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech and nutrition markets. We work to enable a healthier world by supporting our customers to deliver new and innovative medicines that help treat a wide range of diseases. We achieve this by combining technological insight with world-class manufacturing, scientific expertise and process excellence. Our business is structured to meet our customers' complex needs across four divisions: Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene and Capsules & Health Ingredients.Our unparalleled breadth of offerings across divisions enables our customers to commercialize their discoveries and innovations in the healthcare industry. Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, today, Lonza operates across five continents. With more than 17,500 full-time employees, we comprise high-performing teams and individual talent who make a meaningful difference to our own business, as well as to the communities in which we operate. The company generated sales of CHF 3.1 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 922 million in Half-Year 2023. Find out more at www.lonza.com . Follow @Lonza on LinkedIn

