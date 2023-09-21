Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.09.2023
WKN: A1W6ST | ISIN: BMG067231032
21.09.2023 | 07:10
Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Presentation at the Pareto Securities' Energy Conference

September 21, 2023


Hamilton, Bermuda


The CEO of Avance Gas Holding Ltd., Øystein Kalleklev, will be presenting at the Pareto Securities' Energy Conference today. The presentation used is attached hereto and is available on our web page www.avancegas.com. For further queries, please contact:

Investor and Analyst Contact:



Randi Navdal Bekkelund - Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +47 23 11 40 00

Email: ir@avancegas.com


Media Contact:

Øystein Kalleklev, Chief Executive Officer of Avance Gas

Tel: +47 23 11 40 00


ABOUT AVANCE GAS Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carriers (VLGCs) and operates a fleet of fourteen modern ships including two dual fuel LPG newbuildings for delivery in early 2024 as well as four medium sized gas/ammonia carriers due for delivery in 2025 and 2026. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit www.avancegas.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • Avance Gas - Pareto Conference_Sept 21_2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/853b8cc4-cf41-448c-a08d-65d018cca90c)

