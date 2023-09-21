DJ HTX: HTX Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Diversified Promotions

HTX HTX: HTX Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Diversified Promotions 21-Sep-2023 / 07:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- HTX Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Diversified Promotions NEWS RELEASE BY HTX Singapore | September 20, 2023 01:40 PM Eastern Daylight Time In the ever-evolving crypto market, HTX has left an important mark as a centralized exchange. HTX had humble beginnings in 2013, rose to become the largest exchange in the Chinese market by 2017, and exited Mainland China in 2021. The past decade has witnessed the ups and downs in the global crypto industry, particularly in China, as well as HTX's moments of glory and setbacks. As of August 31, 2023, HTX has accumulated 44 million registered users, over 9 million trading users, a cumulative trading volume of over 31 trillion USDT, an all-time high platform assets of more than 60 billion USDT, and the most monthly active users of over 3 million. It has maintained 100% functionality and no major security incidents for the past ten years. On its 10th anniversary, HTX presented a huge celebration with a range of special promotions including spot, futures, wealth management, and the HTX Mars Program. HTX users were provided with the opportunity to gain rewards by participating in these activities for a limited time. Event 1: HTX Mars Program According to the official HTX announcement, a special edition of the HTX Mars Program (round 3) was launched at 12:00 UTC on September 13, 2023, during its 10th anniversary celebration. To be eligible for the amazing prizes, participants need to complete the designated tasks before 15:59 UTC on October 3, 2023, and get their NFTs minted before 15:59 UTC. ONE lucky winner will be announced during the HTX livestream at 12:00 UTC on October 11, 2023. The winner of this special campaign has a chance to enter for the triple rewards as follows: a chance to compete with the shortlisted space candidates for a trip to space, a round trip experience on a private jet, and the latest Tesla Model 3 (distributed in the form of 20,000 USDT and 20,000 USDT in future trial bonuses). In further rounds of the Mars Program, ONE lucky winner could win a trip on a Gulfstream private jet. And for each successful NFT minting, participating users will earn a chance to enter a lucky draw where they can win exciting rewards like futures trial bonuses, fee cashback vouchers, Prime trial membership, Prime level-up coupons, and APY booster coupons for HTX Earn products. * Announcement link: https://www.htx.com/support/en-us/detail/34948892856037 Event 2: Stand to Win 1 BTC at HTX Futures Companionship The new HTX Futures Companionship program started in September 2023, allowing users to compete for a share from the 1.2 million USDT prize pool and a chance to win a special prize of 1 BTC. From September 1, 2023, at 10:00 UTC to October 1, 2023, at 10:00 UTC, participants can invite friends to trade futures at Individual Challenge and Team Challenge, as well as join the Lucky Draw, with the opportunity to share a prize pool of 1.2 million USDT and a chance to win 1 BTC. The HTX Referral program allows you to share a maximum of 240,000 USDT with your friends in futures trading. If the inviter has referred at least 3 valid friends, they can split 50% of the prize pool. New users who accumulate a futures trading volume of ?2,000 USDT can share the remaining 50% of the prize pool. In the Individual Challenge, top 100 traders with a cumulative trading volume of ?500,000 USDT will share a maximum prize pool of 360,000 USDT. For the Team Challenge, the top 20 teams with the highest PnL will share a maximum prize pool of 600,000 USDT in futures trial bonuses. Additionally, completing specified trading tasks will grant users the opportunity to participate in a lucky draw, where they stand to win up to 1 BTC. * Announcement link: https://www.htx.com/microapps/en-us/championships/competition?tab=home Event 3: Share 4,000 10% APY Booster Coupons by Subscribing to USDT Flexible at HTX Earn Between September 13, 2023, at 12:00 UTC and September 20, 2023, at 12:00 UTC, participants will be eligible to share 4,000 10% APY Booster Coupons, provided that they subscribe to the USDT Flexible product and achieve a net increase of at least 500 USDT in their holdings of the product compared to that of September 12, 2023, 15:59:59 UTC, while also earning at least one-day of interest. * Announcement link: https://www.htx.com/support/en-us/detail/74948395088990 Event 4: Borrow Coins at 30%-off Interest Rates To level up its borrowing services, HTX has cut the interest rates for Crypto Loans for the following cryptos. After the adjustment, the new annual interest rates are as follows: 1.6% for BTC, 2.1% for ETH, and 6% for TRX. Throughout September, users who meet specific loan amount criteria can enjoy tiered discounts on loan interest for the entire month, with discounts of up to 30% available. * Announcement link: https://www.htx.com/support/en-us/detail/34947820332601 Event 5: Refer Friends to Unlock Crypto Mystery Boxes Worth up to 1,500 USDT Each HTX's Mystery Box event has been further enhanced for its 10th-anniversary celebration. When users refer friends to sign up on HTX, both the referrers and their referees stand a chance to win BTC Mystery Boxes, each valued at up to 1,500 USDT. (Note: Original Mystery Boxes may contain random cryptos.) In addition, referrers can earn a 30% lifetime commission on every transaction made by their referees. The announcement reveals that when a referee logs into the HTX App within 14 days of registration, the referrer will receive a Mystery Box. Furthermore, if the referee achieves a trading volume of 100 USDT within 14 days of signing up, both the referrer and the referee will each be rewarded with a Mystery Box. * Announcement link: https://www.htx.com/support/en-us/detail/64942285770660 Event 6: Reap Triple Rewards at the P2P Trading Bonanza According to the official announcement from HTX, the exchange has launched a special event - the P2P Trading Bonanza, to express gratitude to its users. From September 7, 2023 UTC to October 13, 2023 UTC, users who make crypto purchases via HTX P2P will have the opportunity to share a prize pool and win an iPhone 14 Pro. The top three users with the highest purchase amounts will receive extra rewards. Additionally, users who invite friends to participate in P2P trading to facilitate HTX's building of a Web3 Financial Hub will receive airdrop rewards. During the event, users who share their thoughts and suggestions about HTX P2P features and promotions will have a chance to win a 100 USDT airdrop. * Announcement link: https://www.htx.com/support/en-us/detail/94948230828782 Event 7: Grab Rewards with the New Fiat On-Ramp Feature As a part of its 10th anniversary celebration, HTX is introducing a limited-time fiat on-ramp promotion, where users can win a wealth of rewards by simply buying cryptos with fiat currencies. From September 13, 2023 UTC to September 20, 2023 UTC, a new feature has been introduced on Quick Trade to facilitate fiat trading. Now, investors can utilize their EUR and GBP balances to directly purchase USDT with zero fees and better prices. By meeting the deposit requirements, they will be rewarded with Spot Trading Cashback Vouchers. During the event period, 7 lucky users (a total of 49 users) from those who make deposits through the specified fiat on-ramp channels with Quick Trade will be selected daily at random and get a 10% rebate based on their deposit amount. * Announcement link: https://www.htx.com/support/en-us/detail/64948829286257 HTX's Advisor, Justin Sun stated that the HTX mission extends beyond blockchain and digital assets. Its goal is to build a Web3 metaverse free port, serving as a gateway for users to access the decentralized world and pave the path for a decentralized future. The team continues to build towards that mission for our community here. About HTX Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a crypto exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, wallets, research, investment, incubation and other areas. Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a crypto exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, wallets, research, investment, incubation and other areas. HTX serves millions of users worldwide, with a business presence covering over 160 countries and regions across five continents. Its three development strategies - "global development, technology drives development, and technology for good" underpin its commitment to providing comprehensive services and values to global cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

