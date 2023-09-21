Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Einzigartig an der Nasdaq: Erstes CO2-Streaming-Unternehmen gelistet!
21.09.2023
Metacade: . Metacade Tokens Opened Up to Millions More Investors via Bitget Exchange Listing

Metacade: . Metacade Tokens Opened Up to Millions More Investors via Bitget Exchange Listing 
21-Sep-2023 / 07:20 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Metacade Tokens Opened Up to Millions More Investors via Bitget Exchange Listing 
NEWS RELEASE BY METACADE 
London, United Kingdom | September 20, 2023 10:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time 
 
 
Metacade, the world's first community-led gaming platform, has confirmed it will list its token, MCADE, on Bitget on 
the 20th of September - a strategic move welcomed by investors as it accompanies a number of recent announcements about 
new collaborations and product updates. 
Bitget is a popular global exchange with over 20 million users and, at the time of writing, a 24 hour spot trading 
volume of over USD420M. This ranks it amongst the top 15 exchanges by trading volume on CMC. The move opens up MCADE to a 
substantial pool of new investors and traders across the world. 
To complement the listing and in the spirit of fun, Bitget recently shared a gleam giveaway on their Twitter page, 
confirming rumors of the listing and offering investors the opportunity to win USD58,900 MCADE tokens. 
 Metacade's CEO Russell Bennett, expressed that: 
"Metacade's momentum continues to increase and I am confident that we're perfectly positioned for a strong Q4. Things 
are moving quickly and this listing accompanies a series of announcements we'll be releasing that reflect the progress 
we've made against delivering on our project roadmap. The listing on Bitget stands to benefit our substantial community 
of token holders as the MCADE token will get huge new exposure to potential investors from Bitget's user base". 
 
Metacade is also available to trade on Uniswap, Bitmart and Coinstore. 
Building and Developing Partnerships for Long Term Growth 
After a highly successful presale earlier this year that concluded with a final fundraising total of USD16.4 million in 
April, Metacade has been consistently strengthening its value proposition through a series of fresh collaborations. 
These include partnerships with gaming studios and the exploration of novel approaches to cross-chain strategy and 
gaming adoption by integrating with new blockchain technologies. 
The project's mainnet launch is scheduled for the end of October, when the first pay-to-play games will go live in 
partnership with Metastudio, who has been working with Metacade since earlier this year when they launched their Rune 
Realms game and NFT collection. Moving to mainnet will see the brand's games hosted on the revamped Metacade platform, 
unlocking significant potential for collaboration on new blockchains. 
Moreover, Metacade's ambitious initiatives will receive substantial support through their collaboration with Phenoms 
agency. Phenoms specializes in collaborating with micro-influencers, which will facilitate widespread adoption of the 
games featured on the platform. This partnership will also play a pivotal role in assisting the Metacade team in 
onboarding new gamers and executing large-scale project launches. 
About Metacade 
 Metacade aims to supercharge, reward, and connect developers and players, providing an unfair advantage through 
plug-and-play community initiatives and testing, early access, dev-player collaboration, financial rewards, gigs, 
accolades, and a thriving ecosystem, all in a seamless, enjoyable platform. 
It aims to become the premier gaming platform that empowers developers and players, providing unparalleled 
opportunities for growth and collaboration. 
For more information: Website | Whitepaper | Socials 
 
Contact Details 
 
Metacade 
 
Russell Bennett 
 
pr@metacade.co 
 
Company Website 
 
https://metacade.co/ 
 
Tags 
METACADETOKENBITGETEXCHANGE 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1730921 21-Sep-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1730921&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 21, 2023 01:21 ET (05:21 GMT)

