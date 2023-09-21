Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.09.2023
Einzigartig an der Nasdaq: Erstes CO2-Streaming-Unternehmen gelistet!
WKN: A2QBSN | ISIN: NO0010890304
Tradegate
21.09.23
09:03 Uhr
0,980 Euro
-0,002
-0,20 %
PR Newswire
21.09.2023 | 07:54
Aker Carbon Capture ASA: Aker Carbon Capture to present at Pareto Securities' 30th Annual Energy Conference

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture CEO Egil Fagerland will hold a presentation at the Pareto Securities' 30th Annual Energy Conference today at 09:55 CEST.

The company presentation is attached and will also be made available on the Company's website www.akercarboncapture.com.

CONTACT:

Media contact:
Yannick Vanderveeren, mob: +47 458 36 358 email: yannick.vanderveeren@akercarboncapture.com

Investor contacts:
David Phillips, mob: +44 7710 568279 email: david.phillips@akercarboncapture.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20223/3838521/a8af8c54250a5f51.pdf

ACC presentation Pareto 2023

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-carbon-capture-to-present-at-pareto-securities-30th-annual-energy-conference-301934337.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
