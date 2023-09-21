Dutch thin film silicon manufacturer, Hyet Solar, has raised €29 million ($31 million) with Invest-NL contributong €14.5 million of venture debt financing in the round. The company will use the funds to deploy a 40 MW production line at its facility in Arnhem, Netherlands.HyET Solar, a thin film solar PV foil, startup has raised €29 million ($31 million) to accelerate the completion of its 40 MW manufacturing facility in Arnhem, Netherlands. Invest-NL, an impact investor, said it contributed €14.5 million debt financing in the round. This sum is meant to push forward the completion of the company's ...

