DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Acquisition of Amsterdam Hotel

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Acquisition of Amsterdam Hotel 21-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dalata agrees to acquire leasehold interest in Hard Rock Hotel Amsterdam American Acquisition will be Group's first Hotel in Amsterdam and second in Continental Europe ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London 21 September 2023 | Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or "the Group"), announces that it has agreed contracts with Zien Group, to acquire the entire issued share capital of American Hotel Exploitatie BV ("the company"), which holds the operational lease of the Hard Rock Hotel Amsterdam American. In cooperation with Zien Group and Hard Rock Hotels, Dalata has commenced arrangements for the transfer of the company into the Group and briefings have already commenced with the hotel's employees. Contracts are expected to exchange and complete in early October and Dalata will immediately commence operating the hotel as the Clayton Hotel Amsterdam American. The 4-star hotel is centrally located in Amsterdam on the corner of Leidsekade Canal and Leisesplein Square, Amsterdam's central district of culture and entertainment. The hotel consists of 173 bedrooms, a ground floor lobby, a Café and a Bar. Famous for its Café and Bar Americain, the hotel is well connected, with the nearest public transport station a 2-minute walk. The hotel will be Dalata's first hotel in the Netherlands and the second hotel in continental Europe, and the acquisition is in line with the Group's ambition to establish a presence in large commercially attractive European cities. ENDS About Dalata Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata is Ireland's largest hotel operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The Group's portfolio comprises 52 three and four-star hotels with 11,239 rooms and a pipeline of over 1,100 rooms. The Group currently has 31 owned hotels, 18 leased hotels and three management contracts. Dalata successfully operates Ireland's two largest hotel brands, the Clayton and the Maldron Hotels. For the period ended 30 June 2023, Dalata reported revenue of EUR284.8 million and a profit after tax of EUR42.0 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com ... Contacts Dalata Hotel Group plc Tel +353 1 206 9400 Dermot Crowley, CEO investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com Shane Casserly, Corporate Development Director Carol Phelan, CFO Graham White, Head of Investor Relations Joint Company Brokers Davy: Anthony Farrell Tel +353 1 679 6363 Berenberg: Ben Wright Tel +44 20 3753 3069 Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting Tel +353 86 617 2702 / 83 833 1644 Declan Kearney / Aline Oliveira dalata@fticonsulting.com

