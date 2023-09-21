Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.09.2023
Einzigartig an der Nasdaq: Erstes CO2-Streaming-Unternehmen gelistet!
WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83
Frankfurt
21.09.23
08:04 Uhr
4,075 Euro
+0,055
+1,37 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
21.09.2023 | 08:31
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Acquisition of Amsterdam Hotel

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Acquisition of Amsterdam Hotel 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Acquisition of Amsterdam Hotel 
21-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dalata agrees to acquire leasehold interest in Hard Rock Hotel Amsterdam American 
Acquisition will be Group's first Hotel in Amsterdam and second in Continental Europe 
 
ISE: DHG       LSE: DAL 
Dublin and London 21 September 2023 | Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or "the Group"), announces that it has agreed 
contracts with Zien Group, to acquire the entire issued share capital of American Hotel Exploitatie BV ("the company"), 
which holds the operational lease of the Hard Rock Hotel Amsterdam American. 
In cooperation with Zien Group and Hard Rock Hotels, Dalata has commenced arrangements for the transfer of the company 
into the Group and briefings have already commenced with the hotel's employees. Contracts are expected to exchange and 
complete in early October and Dalata will immediately commence operating the hotel as the Clayton Hotel Amsterdam 
American. 
The 4-star hotel is centrally located in Amsterdam on the corner of Leidsekade Canal and Leisesplein Square, 
Amsterdam's central district of culture and entertainment. The hotel consists of 173 bedrooms, a ground floor lobby, a 
Café and a Bar. Famous for its Café and Bar Americain, the hotel is well connected, with the nearest public transport 
station a 2-minute walk. 
The hotel will be Dalata's first hotel in the Netherlands and the second hotel in continental Europe, and the 
acquisition is in line with the Group's ambition to establish a presence in large commercially attractive European 
cities. 
ENDS 
About Dalata 
Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata is Ireland's largest hotel 
operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The Group's portfolio comprises 52 three and 
four-star hotels with 11,239 rooms and a pipeline of over 1,100 rooms. The Group currently has 31 owned hotels, 18 
leased hotels and three management contracts. Dalata successfully operates Ireland's two largest hotel brands, the 
Clayton and the Maldron Hotels. For the period ended 30 June 2023, Dalata reported revenue of EUR284.8 million and a 
profit after tax of EUR42.0 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock 
Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com 
 
 
 
 
... 
Contacts 
Dalata Hotel Group plc           Tel +353 1 206 9400 
Dermot Crowley, CEO            investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com 
Shane Casserly, Corporate Development Director 
Carol Phelan, CFO 
 Graham White, Head of Investor Relations 
 
Joint Company Brokers 
Davy: Anthony Farrell           Tel +353 1 679 6363 
Berenberg: Ben Wright           Tel +44 20 3753 3069 
 
Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting Tel +353 86 617 2702 / 83 833 1644 
Declan Kearney / Aline Oliveira      dalata@fticonsulting.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: ACQ 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  272834 
EQS News ID:  1730883 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1730883&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 21, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
