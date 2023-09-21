Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.09.2023
Einzigartig an der Nasdaq: Erstes CO2-Streaming-Unternehmen gelistet!
WKN: 863455 | ISIN: GB0002349065 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REA HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REA HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
21.09.2023 | 08:31
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Half yearly results

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Half yearly results 

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) 
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Half yearly results 
21-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") 
REA today publishes the group's half yearly report for the six months to 30 June 2023. Please click on the link below 
to view. 
The 2023 half yearly report will shortly be available to view at www.rea.co.uk. 
Enquiries: 
R.E.A Holdings plc 
Tel: 020 7436 7877 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Attachment 
File: REA_Half_yearly_report_2023 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB0002349065 
Category Code: IR 
TIDM:     RE. 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 272826 
EQS News ID:  1730839 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1730839&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 21, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
