Israeli energy supplier Electra Power is in negotiations to sell its PV operations for up to $7.88 million. Last year, it reported an operational capacity of 4.7 MW and a project backlog of 25 MW.Electra Power is pulling out of the PV market, it said in a recent statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. It also said it is in "advanced negotiations" to sell its PV activities for ILS 20 million ($5.25 million) to ILS 30 million. Electra Power said that it would rather focus its activity on LPG, natural gas and other electricity sources. According to the company's financial report for 2022, its ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...