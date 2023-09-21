Swedish manufacturer Qvantum has announced plans to set up a heat pump factory in Hungary. The new facility is expected to have an annual production capacity of 1 million heat pumps.Swedish heat pump manufacturer Qvantum has acquired an old refrigerator factory in Nyíregyháza, Hungary, from Electrolux Group for €38 million ($40.7 million). "The facility will undergo a phased conversion to produce electric heat pumps and is expected to start production during the second half of 2024," the Swedish company said in a statement. "Qvantum anticipates that the site will have an annual production capacity ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...