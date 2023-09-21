Sumsub Enables Non-Document UK Customer Onboarding in Five Seconds with via Major Banks

Non-Document Verification capability, enabled by OneID®, onboards end-users nearly instantly, via data from leading UK financial institutions

LONDON, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumsub , the leading global full-cycle verification platform, is announcing the introduction of its Non-Document Verification solution in the UK. Customers across the fintech, crypto, ecommerce, online gaming and transportation industries, among others, can now onboard their users via official bank records securely with near-instant identity verification, while staying compliant with UK regulations. Non-Document Verification is also currently available in Nigeria, Brazil, Argentina, Indonesia, Ghana, Bangladesh, India and the Netherlands.

The solution is made possible through its strategic partnership with OneID, a UK Government-certified identity provider. Users are supported by OneID during their journey, ensuring compliance with personal data regulations. Sumsub is the first global firm to offer document-free verification services as part of a holistic compliance solution across the whole user journey. The offering signifies a pioneering approach to full-cycle user verification globally, while local providers do offer document-free verification in singular markets.

Through OneID, Sumsub can offer document-free verification for 95% of the adult population. The solution will facilitate customer identity verification via data from major institutions, including Barclays, Bank of Scotland, Chase, First Direct, Halifax, HSBC, Lloyds, MBNA, Monzo, Nationwide, NatWest, RBS, Santander, Starling, TSB, Ulster, and Virgin Money.

The Non-Document Verification solution offers a number of benefits for clients, redefining the user verification landscape. OneID enables Sumsub to provide lightning-fast verification in less than five seconds - far quicker than the industry's average onboarding time of two minutes. The process will verify users without the need for them to upload pictures of identity documents.

During the onboarding process, users firstly select their bank and are directed to its page or app within the same session window. Once logged into their bank account, here they provide consent for personal data sharing, which is required for the verification. Finally, Sumsub instantly retrieves and verifies the required data, successfully onboarding the new customer without any documents.

Document-free verification leads to low drop-off and high conversion rates due to the seamless user experience. Furthermore, Sumsub simplifies the process with a user-friendly, code-free approach, allowing customer compliance teams to effortlessly adapt to diverse regulatory and country-specific needs via its Workflow Builder and Web software development kit (SDK) integration, removing the need for in-house developers. Sumsub enables its customers' teams to build its solution into their own user flow, while incorporating their own corporate branding into the SDK and interface for end-users.

"We are pleased to be providing swift onboarding solutions for UK clients. The UK is one of the first European markets in our portfolio for Non-Document Verification, and we're confident this will take the ID verification user experience to the next level. We are replacing complex authentication procedures for UK-based clients with a unique online banking log-in eliminating identity fraud, duplicate accounts and bot-based verification attempts," explains Andrew Sever, Co-founder and CEO of Sumsub. "We are dedicated to providing a secure, efficient, and seamless onboarding experience for users while empowering businesses to meet regulatory requirements effortlessly."

"We are delighted that Sumsub has chosen us to be their partner to provide their document-free identity solution," says Paula Sussex, CEO of OneID. "We are proud that we enable Sumsub to promise their customers a quick and easy experience that covers around 50 million individuals in the UK"

"According to UK AML regulations, document-free solutions can be utilised, provided that they incorporate additional security measures. These are essential for establishing a connection between a user and their claimed identity, which has been independently verified by an external data source," adds Tony Petrov, Chief Legal Officer at Sumsub."We ensure that the non-document verification process is secure from fraud and misuse and we can assure that users claiming a particular identity are in fact the person with that identity due to our advanced electronic identification technology."

For more information, please visit https://sumsub.com/lp/1click-uk-document-free-verification/.

About Sumsub

Sumsub is a full-cycle verification platform securing the whole user journey. With Sumsub's customizable KYC, KYB, transaction monitoring and fraud prevention solutions, you can orchestrate your verification process, welcome more customers worldwide, meet compliance requirements, reduce costs, and protect your business.

Sumsub has over 2,000 clients across the fintech, crypto, transportation, trading, e-commerce and gaming industries including Binance, Mercuryo, Bybit, Huobi, Unlimit, DiDi, Poppy, and TransferGo.

https://sumsub.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2099263/Sumsub_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sumsub-enables-non-document-uk-customer-onboarding-in-five-seconds-with-via-major-banks-301934423.html