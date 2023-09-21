Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.09.2023
Einzigartig an der Nasdaq: Erstes CO2-Streaming-Unternehmen gelistet!
WKN: A3DQ02 | ISIN: CA02312A1066
Frankfurt
21.09.23
08:19 Uhr
0,670 Euro
-0,045
-6,29 %
GlobeNewswire
21.09.2023 | 10:34
Nasdaq Iceland welcomes Amaroq Minerals to the Main Market

September 21, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) announces that trading in Amaroq
Minerals Ltd (ticker: AMRQ) will commence today on the Nasdaq Iceland Main
Market. Amaroq Minerals is the 20th company to be admitted to trading on
Nasdaq's Nordics markets* in 2023. Amaroq Minerals was previously listed on
the First North Growth Market in Iceland. The stock is categorized within the
Basic materials sector. 

Amaroq Minerals, founded in 2017, is a Greenland-focused mining company engaged
in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of gold
properties and other strategic mineral assets in Greenland. The company's
principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq development project, with an
exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine.
Amaroq holds a substantial land package of gold and strategic metal assets
comprising the largest mineral portfolio in Southern Greenland, covering the
two known gold belts in the region. Amaroq Minerals is committed to leading
responsible mining in Greenland, respecting local culture and traditions and
bringing growth to the local economy. 

For further information, please visit www.amaroqminerals.com

"Amaroq's stint as a listed company on First North has shown us that we are on
the right path for growth," said Eldur Ólafsson, CEO and Founder of Amaroq
Minerals. "During this time, we have experienced a greater investor interest
from domestic and international investors alike. We believe that transferring
our listing to the Main market will position us better for future growth." 

"Amaroq has made an impression on the Icelandic market in its short time on
First North," said Magnus Hardarson, President of Nasdaq Iceland. "By entering
the Main Market, Amaroq will gain access to a larger pool of investors and
enjoy increased visibility. We look forward to continuing our cooperation with
Amaroq and congratulate everyone at the company and its shareholders on this
important transfer to the Nasdaq Iceland Main Market." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North on Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland, and Nasdaq Stockholm. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com 






     Nasdaq Iceland Media contact:
     Kristín Jóhannsdóttir
     kristin.johannsdottir@nasdaq.com
     +354 868 9836
