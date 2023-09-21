Nasdaq Iceland welcomes Amaroq Minerals to the Main Market

September 21, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) announces that trading in Amaroq Minerals Ltd (ticker: AMRQ) will commence today on the Nasdaq Iceland Main Market. Amaroq Minerals is the 20th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordics markets* in 2023. Amaroq Minerals was previously listed on the First North Growth Market in Iceland. The stock is categorized within the Basic materials sector. Amaroq Minerals, founded in 2017, is a Greenland-focused mining company engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties and other strategic mineral assets in Greenland. The company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq development project, with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine. Amaroq holds a substantial land package of gold and strategic metal assets comprising the largest mineral portfolio in Southern Greenland, covering the two known gold belts in the region. Amaroq Minerals is committed to leading responsible mining in Greenland, respecting local culture and traditions and bringing growth to the local economy. For further information, please visit www.amaroqminerals.com "Amaroq's stint as a listed company on First North has shown us that we are on the right path for growth," said Eldur Ólafsson, CEO and Founder of Amaroq Minerals. "During this time, we have experienced a greater investor interest from domestic and international investors alike. We believe that transferring our listing to the Main market will position us better for future growth." "Amaroq has made an impression on the Icelandic market in its short time on First North," said Magnus Hardarson, President of Nasdaq Iceland. "By entering the Main Market, Amaroq will gain access to a larger pool of investors and enjoy increased visibility. We look forward to continuing our cooperation with Amaroq and congratulate everyone at the company and its shareholders on this important transfer to the Nasdaq Iceland Main Market." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North on Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, and Nasdaq Stockholm. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com Nasdaq Iceland Media contact: Kristín Jóhannsdóttir kristin.johannsdottir@nasdaq.com +354 868 9836