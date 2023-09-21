Managing Partner of Technique Daryl D'Souza has been named as host of the second annual Small Business Tech Day, scheduled for November 16th.

Mississauga, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2023) - Established to help small businesses leverage the latest technology and best practices for improved productivity and profitability, Small Business Tech Day will once again be held online, at no cost. Technique's Daryl D'Souza is set to host one of the four sessions, along with other tech experts and industry leaders: Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec, AI expert Adam Cheyer, and best-selling author and entrepreneur Mike Michalowicz.

More details about the event can be found at https://www.technique.ca/small-business-tech-day-2023.

Technique: Daryl D'Souza Named as Host of Small Business Tech Day 2023

Hosting the second session, titled, "New Business Protections You Need In Place NOW To Safeguard Your Assets," cybersecurity expert Daryl D'Souza will discuss actionable strategies that small businesses can implement to proactively protect their business from cyber-attacks - a growing threat to SMBs in the past few years - and, in turn, also protect their profits and reputation.

"It's nearly impossible for businesses to stay up-to-date on emerging trends in technology. It's been that way for years, but with the emergence of AI, dependence on work-from-anywhere models, and, unfortunately, an increase in online threats from overseas, it's more important than ever to know what's happening," said Daryl D'Souza, Managing Partner at Technique. "The right tools, services, software, and partners can be the difference between business growth and going out of business. Owners and their employees can improve their quality of life while increasing productivity and profitability when they use technology the right way, and that's what we want to bring to small businesses in the Greater Toronto Area," he added.

As such, Daryl D'Souza is proud to be hosting a session at the upcoming Small Business Tech Day 2023, which he believes can provide small business owners with valuable insights on how to use the latest technology to stay competitive. With over 10 years of experience in IT support, security, and compliance, Daryl D'Souza, together with his team at Technique, has helped over 500 small business owners integrate technology to protect their business from online threats and take advantage of growth opportunities.

The upcoming Small Business Tech Day is scheduled for November 16th, 9:00 am ET. It is open to all small businesses, at no cost.

More information about Technique and the registration form for Small Business Tech Day 2023 can be found at https://www.technique.ca/small-business-tech-day-2023.

