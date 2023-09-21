Santa Clara, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2023) - The Deeper Network, a leading innovator in the blockchain-based internet security and privacy space, is thrilled to announce significant developments in its ecosystem, further strengthening its position in the cybersecurity and blockchain industries. With the recent investment from Emurgo, the prominent venture arm of Cardano (ADA), as a strategic investor who believes in the future of the Deeper Network's ecosystem, developments have been sped up building out its Web3 ecosystem.





Deeper Network Expands Ecosystem with Cardano (ADA) Emurgo Investment and ADSC Development



Cardano (ADA) Emurgo Investment: Fueling the Future of Web3

Cardano (ADA) Emurgo, well-known for its commitment to fostering blockchain adoption and innovation, has recognized the immense potential of Deeper Network in revolutionizing internet security and Web3 through decentralized technologies. Their investment is a testament to Deeper Network's vision of creating a safer and more open internet for all.

The investment from Emurgo will enable Deeper Network to accelerate its development efforts and expand its range of decentralized solutions for internet security, benefiting users worldwide.

ADSC built on the Deeper Network: A Powerful Combination

The Deeper Network is excited to celebrate the development of ADSC, a blockchain project built on the Deeper Chain engineered to transform the conventional paradigms of online advertising. The recent integration facilitates a more secure and personalized online experience, enabling users to selectively engage with advertisements while preserving their privacy and data sovereignty. This integration signifies a synergy of expertise and resources, with Deeper Network's providing its tech and hardware which are committed to security, privacy and the benefits of Web3.

Russell Liu, CEO of Deeper Network, shared his enthusiasm: "We are honored to welcome ADSC to the Deeper Network family. Their expertise in advanced digital technologies will play a pivotal role in driving our innovation and research forward. Together, we will strengthen our capabilities to provide users with unmatched internet security."

ADSC's collaboration with Deeper Network will focus on advancing blockchain-based security solutions, enhancing online privacy, and expanding the web3 ecosystem with users benefitting directly from the technology.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network is at the forefront of revolutionizing internet security through the use of blockchain technology. By providing decentralized solutions for enhanced online privacy and security, Deeper Network empowers users to take control of their digital lives. With a passionate commitment to a safer and more open internet, Deeper Network is dedicated to pioneering innovative solutions for the challenges of our digital age.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Contact Person: Eric Ma

Email Address: eric.ma@deeper.network

Website: https://www.deeper.network/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/181339