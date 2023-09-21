A research group led by the Technical University of Denmark has analyzed how booster heat pumps may effectively improve the performance of ultra-low temperature district heating networks in colder climates and has found that the refrigerant change plays a crucial role. They also said that powering these heat pumps with renewables may also better integrate clean sources in energy systems.An international research group has investigated the performance of booster heat pumps (BHPs) in ultra-low temperature district heating (ULTHD) networks and has found that the refrigerant charge is a key factor ...

