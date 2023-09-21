India's SJVN has launched a tender process for the construction of 1.5 GW wind-solar hybrid power projects in India on a build-own-operate basis. Prospective developers have until Nov. 2 to submit bids.From pv magazine India SJVN has started accepting bids to set up 1.5 GW of wind-solar hybrid projects on a build-own-operate basis. The projects can be developed anywhere in India, as long as they are connected to the interstate transmission grid. SJVN will sign 25-year power purchase agreements with the successful bidders. Power procured by SJVN from these projects will be sold to different buying ...

