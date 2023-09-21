HydrogenPro has completed its delivery of a 5,5 MW electrolyser to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI)'s Takasago Hydrogen Park, the pioneering validation center for hydrogen technology.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230921575255/en/

Jarle Dragvik (Photo Credit: Tom Riis)

The Japanese market holds great potential for the production and utilization of green hydrogen, and HydrogenPro's CEO, Jarle Dragvik, states that "this is the world's first center for validation of hydrogen-related technologies, from production to power generation. We are proud to have delivered our unique technology to our important partner MHI, proving that we are yet again at the forefront of the hydrogen industrial evolution."

World first

HydrogenPro entered the agreement with MHI in 2022 to deliver the electrolyser, engineering services, and project management. The electrolyser started producing hydrogen in August and was built at HydrogenPro's new production line in China.

MHI aims to develop and improve their Hydrogen Gas Turbine product reliability through the verification of hydrogen co-firing and 100% hydrogen firing at Takasago hydrogen Park.

About HydrogenPro

HydrogenPro was founded in 2013 by individuals with background from the electrolysis industry established in Telemark, Norway, by Norsk Hydro in 1927. HydrogenPro consists of an experienced engineering team of leading industry experts, drawing upon unparalleled experience and expertise in the hydrogen- and renewable energy industry. As 70-90% of the total cost of a hydrogen plant depends on power cost, electrolysis efficiency is of vital importance. HydrogenPro's alkaline high-pressure electrolyser, with the new 3rd generation electrode technology, will significantly increase efficiency and reduce the cost of hydrogen produced.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230921575255/en/

Contacts:

Olaf Thomessen

Head of Communication and Corporate Affairs

Olaf@hydrogen-pro.com