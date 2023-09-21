BetterWork Media Group: Chief Learning Officer Announces 2023 LearningElite Finalists

The best organizations for learning and development convene to celebrate excellence and reveal winners at annual LearningElite Gala

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / Chief Learning Officer (CLO) has announced the finalists for the LearningElite Award, its premier learning program recognizing the best organizations for learning and development. For more than a decade, this robust, peer-reviewed ranking and benchmarking program has recognized organizations using exemplary workforce development strategies that deliver significant business results.

This year, the LearningElite Awards Gala will be held in person on Oct. 15 as a pre-conference celebration before the 2023 CLO Symposium. The premier event in learning and development, the CLO Symposium will feature keynotes and presentations from industry leaders, networking opportunities, panel discussions and more.

Developed under the guidance of a group of chief learning officers and senior learning and development practitioners, the LearningElite program utilizes best practices in evaluation to rank the best organizations based upon their impact, size and industries served. A comprehensive evaluation of learning and development, the LearningElite also recognizes companies for their efforts in functional areas, including leadership development, use of technology, executive buy-in, and content development and delivery, among others.

"Chief Learning Officer is delighted to shine a spotlight on the remarkable achievements of our honorees, finalists and every applicant to the 2023 LearningElite program," said Ashley St. John, editor-in-chief and chief content officer for CLO. "Celebrating the accomplishments of the entire industry will be an even more special experience as we reconvene in person with our colleagues, peers and industry connections during this year's LearningElite Awards ceremony."

The full unranked list of LearningElite finalists is below:

AECOM

Alamo Colleges District

ams Osram University

Baker Hughes

BankWest, Inc.

Blue & Co., LLC

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina

Booz Allen Hamilton

Borden Ladner Gervais LLP

Cardinal Health

Choice University, Choice Hotels International

Citadel Credit Union

Cleveland Clinic Health System

CNO Financial Group

Dell

Diageo

Ecolab

EPAM

European Wax Center

Firstsource

FORVIS

Globant

GoHealth

Herc Rentals

IBM Center for Cloud Training

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd.

Innova Solutions

IQVIA

Johnson & Johnson

KeyBank

Kimball Midwest

KPMG LLP

Love's Travel Stops

Mission Cloud

Momentum Metropolitan Ltd.

Mondelez International

MTM Inc.

New York Life

Oncology Nursing Society

Organizational Development, Human Resources, Health Safety and Environment, University of Alberta

Panda Restaurant Group

Round Room

S&P Global

SAP Learning

Sidley Austin LLP

Siemens Healthineers

SWBC

Syneos Health

TDRA Academy

Tennessee Valley Authority

The Academy, at Bank of America

Trianz Digital Consulting Inc.

Unboxed Training and Technology

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency

Union Pacific

Viettel Academy

VisionOne

VMware

WEX Inc.

About Chief Learning Officer

Chief Learning Officer is dedicated to serving as a platform and vehicle for C-suite and senior-level learning and development professionals to connect and advance in the profession and their personal careers. We are by CLOs, for CLOs.

