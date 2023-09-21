BetterWork Media Group: Chief Learning Officer Announces 2023 LearningElite Finalists

The best organizations for learning and development convene to celebrate excellence and reveal winners at annual LearningElite Gala
CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / Chief Learning Officer (CLO) has announced the finalists for the LearningElite Award, its premier learning program recognizing the best organizations for learning and development. For more than a decade, this robust, peer-reviewed ranking and benchmarking program has recognized organizations using exemplary workforce development strategies that deliver significant business results.
This year, the LearningElite Awards Gala will be held in person on Oct. 15 as a pre-conference celebration before the 2023 CLO Symposium. The premier event in learning and development, the CLO Symposium will feature keynotes and presentations from industry leaders, networking opportunities, panel discussions and more.
Developed under the guidance of a group of chief learning officers and senior learning and development practitioners, the LearningElite program utilizes best practices in evaluation to rank the best organizations based upon their impact, size and industries served. A comprehensive evaluation of learning and development, the LearningElite also recognizes companies for their efforts in functional areas, including leadership development, use of technology, executive buy-in, and content development and delivery, among others.
"Chief Learning Officer is delighted to shine a spotlight on the remarkable achievements of our honorees, finalists and every applicant to the 2023 LearningElite program," said Ashley St. John, editor-in-chief and chief content officer for CLO. "Celebrating the accomplishments of the entire industry will be an even more special experience as we reconvene in person with our colleagues, peers and industry connections during this year's LearningElite Awards ceremony."
The full unranked list of LearningElite finalists is below:
- AECOM
- Alamo Colleges District
- ams Osram University
- Baker Hughes
- BankWest, Inc.
- Blue & Co., LLC
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Booz Allen Hamilton
- Borden Ladner Gervais LLP
- Cardinal Health
- Choice University, Choice Hotels International
- Citadel Credit Union
- Cleveland Clinic Health System
- CNO Financial Group
- Dell
- Diageo
- Ecolab
- EPAM
- European Wax Center
- Firstsource
- FORVIS
- Globant
- GoHealth
- Herc Rentals
- IBM Center for Cloud Training
- ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd.
- Innova Solutions
- IQVIA
- Johnson & Johnson
- KeyBank
- Kimball Midwest
- KPMG LLP
- Love's Travel Stops
- Mission Cloud
- Momentum Metropolitan Ltd.
- Mondelez International
- MTM Inc.
- New York Life
- Oncology Nursing Society
- Organizational Development, Human Resources, Health Safety and Environment, University of Alberta
- Panda Restaurant Group
- Round Room
- S&P Global
- SAP Learning
- Sidley Austin LLP
- Siemens Healthineers
- SWBC
- Syneos Health
- TDRA Academy
- Tennessee Valley Authority
- The Academy, at Bank of America
- Trianz Digital Consulting Inc.
- Unboxed Training and Technology
- UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency
- Union Pacific
- Viettel Academy
- VisionOne
- VMware
- WEX Inc.
About Chief Learning Officer
Chief Learning Officer is dedicated to serving as a platform and vehicle for C-suite and senior-level learning and development professionals to connect and advance in the profession and their personal careers. We are by CLOs, for CLOs.
