Tineco, a pioneer in floor care and smart home appliances, is expanding its product range and introducing the FLOOR ONE S6, a new all-in-one vacuum and mop. With this cutting-edge innovation, you can effortlessly vacuum and mop your floors in a single pass. The brush roller of the FLOOR ONE S6 can be easily and thoroughly cleaned, preventing the formation of mold inside the device. Perfect for families with children or pets, the FLOOR ONE S6 can easily tackle everyday spills and accidents.

But that's not all the Tineco FLOOR ONE S6 is packed with innovative features and is lighter than its predecessor, weighing only 4.5 kg. Its sleek design and lightweight construction make it a breeze to maneuver, allowing you to effortlessly clean every corner of your home.

Highlights of FLOOR ONE S6:

Enhanced Edge Cleaning: The Floor One S6 effortlessly cleans along baseboards and in hard-to-reach areas with precision up to 1 cm, leaving no corner untouched.

MHCBS Technology: The water flow inside the device is meticulously controlled, ensuring a consistent and precise water flow. An edgeless scraper effectively removes the majority of dirt from the roller after each cleaning cycle. Combined with continuous cleaning of fresh water, efficient recycling of dirty water, and a roller rotation speed of 450 RPM, drying efficiency is maximized, and dirty water residues are minimized.

3.6-inch LED Screen: Provides real-time status updates throughout the cleaning process, keeping you informed and in control.

Up to 35 Minutes of Battery Life: With a single charge, the Floor One S6 can effectively clean up to 230 square meters without any interruptions, allowing you to tackle large areas effortlessly.

The FLOOR ONE S6 is now available on Amazon for the price of 599 euros.

For more information about Tineco and the full range of floor cleaning solutions, please visit https://fr.tineco.com/.

About Tineco

Founded in 1998, with the launch of its first vacuum cleaner, Tineco has driven innovation in the home smart appliance category Tineco specializes in creating innovative, intelligent technology to make everyday home products smarter and easier to use. Tineco has quickly shifted to a leader in the smart appliance category with its PURE ONE vacuum portfolio, and with the launch of the market's first smart wet/dry vacuum line the FLOOR ONE Series.

