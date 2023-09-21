Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Einzigartig an der Nasdaq: Erstes CO2-Streaming-Unternehmen gelistet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M4WH | ISIN: CNE1000001G5 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
ZHENGZHOU CHINA RESOURCES GAS CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZHENGZHOU CHINA RESOURCES GAS CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
21.09.2023 | 13:00
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Organizing Committee of 2023 Conference on Diamond Industry: The Diamond Industry Conference kicked off in Zhengzhou, China

ZHENGZHOU, China, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Conference on Diamond Industry is being held in Zhengzhou City, Henan Province, from September 18th to 22nd. With the motto of "Gathering the advantages of the industrial chain and co-creating the future of the diamond material", the Conference invites the most influential scientists and entrepreneurs to give speeches and hosts high-end dialogues around the technological frontiers, industry trends and hot issues in the global field of artificial diamonds. At the same time, there will be activities such as the 2023 Grown Diamond Exhibition and the 2023 Grown Diamond Design Competition, according to the organizing committee.

The 2023 Conference on Diamond Industry kicked off in Zhengzhou, China. (PRNewsfoto/Organizing Committee of 2023 Conference on Diamond Industry)

China's artificial diamond sector started in 1963 and has been industrialized in Zhengzhou. After 60 years of development, it has been praised: "For Global diamonds, look to China; For Chinese diamonds, look to Henan." At present, China has become a major country in the global superhard materials industry, with artificial diamond production accounting for about 95% of the global total, of which 80% is produced in Henan. The Zhengzhou High-tech Industrial Development Zone, the major cluster of Zhengzhou's artificial diamond industry, owns rich innovative resources such as listed companies, universities, and industry associations. Now, it is accelerating the construction of an internationally recognized and leading domestic artificial diamond industry base.

Image Attachments Links:
Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=442340
Caption: The 2023 Conference on Diamond Industry kicked off in Zhengzhou, China.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2217331/Conference.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-diamond-industry-conference-kicked-off-in-zhengzhou-china-301934719.html

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.