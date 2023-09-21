Metriport Launches First Open-Source API to Instantly Pull Patient Medical Records from Any Electronic Health Source

With digital and telehealth providers on the rise, Metriport's first-of-its-kind platform democratizes access to patient healthcare data

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / Metriport, the company on a mission to provide instant and efficient access to comprehensive patient medical data, is launching its Medical API - the world's only healthcare API platform built entirely on open-source code-to retrieve patient clinical histories from all major electronic health records (EHR) systems. With an innovative engineering approach, Metriport delivers a wealth of enterprise-grade patient information to organizations ranging from very large healthcare providers to the new, smaller telehealth clinics, and in the process, saves the companies sometimes millions of dollars over existing contracts.

Gaining access to electronic health records can be so costly and cumbersome that digital providers often resort to faxes, phone, and lengthy patient surveys resulting in valuable information being missed, as well as greatly increasing the likelihood of incorrect medical data, both with potentially grave consequences.

However, using only demographic information, Metriport can retrieve and consolidate patients' medical records from multiple sources, and complete the transaction in seconds. Dozens of healthcare companies are already using the Metriport solution to enhance their treatment capabilities, including Kivo Health for patient COPD care, Delfina for patient pregnancy care, and Alfie for patient obesity management.

The solution is fully HIPAA and SOC 2 Type II compliant and connects to the largest health information networks in the country. When providers update a patient's record, the clinically relevant data is shared back with the networks so other healthcare organizations can also benefit through open healthcare data exchange, ultimately helping to provide optimal treatments for participating patients.

"Gaining access to complete and accurate medical records can be a nightmare, and our new platform gives providers complete control for the first time. With the huge uptick of telehealth companies in recent years, these new providers have patients from all over the country, and aggregating patient medical data is critical to giving patients the effective treatment they need," said Dima Goncharov, Metriport co-founder and CEO.

"Our system allows for a patient's full medical history to be retrieved in seconds-not laboriously acquired over days or weeks-which is the case way too often. With rapid transfer of healthcare histories, providers can deliver essential life-changing personalized care to their patients," continued Goncharov.

Metriport's open source technology yields several major benefits to companies:

Transparent: Customers can choose to host the code on their own servers, avoiding vendor lock-in and "black boxes."

Secure: Open source code can be externally audited any time, so security vulnerabilities or other issues can be identified and addressed more quickly than closed-source.

Future-proof: Healthcare companies can build on top of Metriport's solution and continue to innovate - all while using "immortal code," rather than relying on business stability of the vendor.

"When we analyze the landscape of healthcare software today in 2023, we see a space that resembles much of the world of enterprise software in the late 2000s, judging by the sheer lack of legitimate OSS alternatives to proprietary vendors," said Colin Elsinga, Metriport co-founder and COO. "Taking this into consideration, we are disrupting the existing closed-source, proprietary ecosystem and expect others to follow our lead."

In addition Metriport's solution offers:

No-code provider dashboard for streamlined patient medical record access

Powerful data mapping engine, accessible via API

Built-in record locator service

Elegant, easy-to-use developer documentation

Consolidation, standardization, deduplication, and hydration of clinical data, with medical code crosswalking

FHIR data explorer, accessible via dashboard

Said customer Victor Sadauskas, CEO, Kivo Health, "Working with Metriport is exceptional as they provide engineering and onboarding support, allowing us to quickly automate our patient record retrieval efforts. Metriport has made it significantly easier for Kivo to create a streamlined experience for its physician partners. It's a total game changer."

The company announced a $2.4 million seed round in late 2022 with investors including Y Combinator, Triple Impact Capital, Nueterra Capital, Leonis Investissement, Zillionize, VentureSouq. The company also participated in the Summer 2022 batch at Y Combinator.

To learn more about the company, visit www.metriport.com

Note: the Metriport founders will be at the HLTH conference in Las Vegas Oct. 8-11, 2023. Catch them in the West Hall at booth 3949-58.

Images Available Here

About Metriport

Through its API-first, open-source medical data solution, Metriport modernizes the sharing of patient health data between providers to improve care outcomes. The software allows digital health companies and other medical providers to retrieve high quality medical data for their patients almost instantly, regardless of the EHR systems where the data is stored. As an open-source solution, the technology moves the collection of patients' medical data into the 21st century and eliminates medical practices' reliance on fax machines or phone calls. Metriport's API is HIPAA and SOC 2 Type II compliant. For more information, visit www.metriport.com.

Media Contact:

Erica Zeidenberg

Hot Tomato Marketing

erica@hottomato.net

925.518.8159

SOURCE: Metriport

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/786147/metriport-launches-first-open-source-api-to-instantly-pull-patient-medical-records-from-any-electronic-health-source