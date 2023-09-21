Frankfurt, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2023) - Right after the release of the enterprise-ready quantum-resistant QAN Private Blockchain, QANplatform is honored to announce its selection to participate in the prestigious EY Startup Academy. This exciting opportunity will enable QANplatform to receive invaluable guidance, mentorship, and resources from experts, ultimately propelling the company's growth and innovation efforts.

QANplatform selected to participate in the EY (Ernst & Young) Startup Academy

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9579/181248_bd702bcb74f8e9e0_001full.jpg

The EY Startup Academy, a highly sought-after 6-week global program, is designed to empower nine selected promising startups in the technology and finance sectors, chosen from among hundreds of applicants globally. It provides participants with a unique platform to finetune their business models and key components with structured support from EY's esteemed professionals.

QANplatform, featuring its world first quantum-resistant, multi-language, and EVM compatible private blockchain, recently launched, is strategically poised to seize the opportunities presented by the program. The EY Startup Academy aligns with its mission to build an ecosystem within the next 12 months.

This year's EY Startup Academy introduces three key focus areas for the first time: Embedded Finance Solutions, Web3 & Digital Assets, and Sustainable Finance/ESG FinTechs. QANplatform's participation will give it the opportunity to hone its expertise in blockchain technology while engaging with a dynamic community of startups.

EY has partnered with a distinguished group of organizations, including IBM, GE HealthCare, CV VC, Neosfer, and many others, to organize this impactful initiative. The Academy demonstrates EY's unwavering commitment to supporting the startup ecosystem and founders on their journey.

As a participant in the EY Startup Academy, QANplatform will gain access to a wealth of resources and benefits, including:

Long-term, free support from EY in strategic and operational matters.

Integration into the EY ecosystem, including the Academy Alumni Club and participation in global and regional EY events.

Focused knowledge transfer in critical startup areas.

Opportunities for networking with investors, corporate leaders, successful founders, and fellow startups.

Increased visibility and popularity within the startup community.

Exclusive access to EY's proprietary tools for holistic innovation, strategy development, product roadmap implementation, financial planning, and business model modeling.

QANplatform is excited to embark on this transformative journey with the EY Startup Academy and looks forward to leveraging this invaluable opportunity to accelerate its growth and innovation efforts. With the support of EY and its partners, QANplatform aims to contribute to the sustainable growth of EY's ecosystem.

About EY:

EY (Ernst & Young), part of the prestigious Big Four accounting firms, is a global leader in professional services. Offering a diverse range of services encompassing audit, tax, consulting, and advisory, EY operates in over 150 countries worldwide.

About QANplatform:

QANplatform is the quantum-resistant Layer 1 hybrid blockchain platform that will allow developers and enterprises to build quantum-resistant smart contracts and Web3 solutions on top of the QAN blockchain platform in any programming language. In February 2023, Alpine Esports, a Group Renault brand, and inter alia in the Formula 1® Esports Series, signed QANplatform as its Official Blockchain Partner to create practical use cases.

