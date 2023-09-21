Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2023) - RNR Healthcare's Chief Executive Officer Vicky Ramancha announces push for the company's global market entry. The firm is already managing international clients and Vicky Ramancha is pursuing visibility and brand awareness expansion in the Asia Pacific and African markets.

Vicky Ramancha has been negotiating for pharma product procurement for African countries under government contracts. RNR Healthcare has a serious interest in entering the African region as a new emerging market. Vicky Ramancha sees Africa as one of the strongest opportunities for healthcare business, and by establishing networks and presence in Africa, RNR Healthcare is looking to increase quarterly sales significantly.

Earlier, Vicky Ramancha announced an interest in taking the company public in 2025, and that would require a strong revenue channel. Vicky R. says that Africa can provide that strong revenue channel and that is why RNR Healthcare is taking serious consideration in entering the African market.

Currently, RNR Healthcare is working with the US, Middle East and Asian clients, and by adding the African market, Vicky Ramancha aims to build a strong global business ecosystem for RNR Healthcare. Additional markets such as South America and South East Asia are also on target for partnerships and sales.

The company is looking to reinvest its capital into development of the first AI-ran pharmaceutical product production facility with potential locations in the US, Middle East and Asia. Vicky Ramancha adds that focusing on global business helps to strengthen the company's brand as a firm business provider and increase trust for new international clients.

Vicky Ramancha's Africa market strategy for RNR Healthcare is a new revolutionary concept for the business that has been operating primarily in the western markets, however "innovation in strategy and expansion is necessary to grow," says Chief Executive Officer, Vicky Ramancha.

