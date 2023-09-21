Robex Resources Inc. Announces Management and Board Changes

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robex Resources Inc. (TSXV: RBX) ("Robex" or the "Company") announces management changes, effective as of September 21st, 2023.



Since the beginning of their first investment in Robex in 2013, the Cohen family members supported the Company by developing and operating the Nampala mine in Mali. They have been constantly engaged in operating within the industry standard thanks to their key executive positions, and long-term financial backing.

They have been committed to deliver external growth strategy with the business combination with Sycamore Mining Limited in 2022. The past two years have been transformational for the Company with (i) the integration of Sycamore and teams, and (ii) the first developments of the Kiniero Gold Project in Guinea.

Supported by the Cohen family, the Company reinforced the executive and board members over the last 12 months with mining professionals to progress the strategy to become a multi-asset multi-jurisdiction gold producer in West Africa.

On the back of latest management changes announced, the Cohen family now feels that this transition has been completed, and it is time for them to step down from their executive roles. They will continue to pay a particular attention to Robex, in which they remain shareholders and Directors.

Benjamin Cohen, current President of the Company, is stepping down from his executive position but will continue to advise the management team as Lead Director;

Georges Cohen, current Senior Vice-President Strategic Development and Long-Term Growth, is stepping down from his executive position but remains Director;

Julien Cohen, current Senior Vice-President Sales and Financial Affairs is stepping down from his executive position but will continue to advise the management teams as Director.



Other Board and committee changes are:

Michel Doyon and Christian Marti are retiring as Board members;

Aurélien Bonneviot is appointed as Board member, replacing Michel Doyon;

Matthew Sharples is appointed as Board member as Eglinton nominee, replacing Christian Marti;



Creation of an Environmental, Social and Governance Committee (ESG) and of a Technical Committee and appointments at the Audit and risk and remuneration committees:

ESG: Claude Goulet, Aurelien Bonneviot and Benjamin Cohen. The ESG committee will be responsible to review and recommend changes to Robex' policies and operations to ensure that environmental issues, social issues and corporate governance issues are taken into account in the business decisions and operations of the company;

Technical Committee: Gerard De Hert, Richard Faucher, Matthew Sharples and Benjamin Cohen. This committee was created to review the Kiniero project technical decisions and the Nampala growth opportunities;

Audit and Risk: Claude Goulet, Julien Cohen, Thomas Lagrée;

Remuneration: Richard Faucher, Claude Goulet, Thomas Lagrée;

Other Management Team changes include:

Daniel Marini, current Vice-President Operations, is appointed Chief Operating Officer;

Augustin Rousselet, current Chief Operating Officer, is appointed Chief Information Officer;

To date our management team consists of: Aurélien Bonneviot (Chief Executive Officer), Alain William (Chief Financial Officer), Daniel Marini (Chief Operating Officer), Augustin Rousselet (Chief Information Officer), Gwendal Bonno (SVP People and Communication), Nicolas Ros (SVP-Corporate Affairs officer and General Secretary).

Option plan

Pursuant to its current stock option plan, Robex announces that the Company has granted a total of 3,800,000 stock options, at an exercise price of C$0.29 expiring 5 years to new employees and newly appointed board members, the balance of the options that may be issued under the Company's stock option plan. Following the grant of stock options, the Company now has a total of 14,065,163 stock options issued, representing approximately 1.7% of the Company's outstanding common shares.

Aurélien Bonneviot, CEO: "These changes are a setting stone for next phase of growth of Robex towards a multi asset gold company. The executive team and Directors would like to thank Michel and Christian for their outstanding support over numerous years. Very few companies have experienced this transformation from an exploration company to a gold producer and this would not have been possible without a united board support."

Richard Faucher, Chairman of the board: "I would like to welcome Matthew Sharples representing the second largest shareholder and Aurelien Bonneviot, the current CEO of the company to the board. As a founder of Sycamore Mining, Matthew brings a wealth of mining experience, and we look forward working with him. I wish to thank Christian and Michel for their support throughout the years and the professionalism they demonstrated during the difficult times we had to go through together to support the company to grow. I wish you the best for your next adventure."

About Robex Resources Inc.

Robex is a multi-jurisdictional West African gold production and development company with near-term exploration potential. The Company is dedicated to safe, diverse and responsible operations in the countries in which it operates with a goal to foster sustainable growth. The Company has been operating the Nampala mine in Mali since 2017 and is advancing the Kiniero Gold Project in Guinea.

Robex is supported by two strategic shareholders and has the ambition to become one of the most important mid-tier gold producers in West Africa.

More Information

ROBEX RESOURCES INC.



FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS RENMARK INC. Aurélien Bonneviot

Chief Executive Officer



Stanislas Prunier

Investor Relations and Corporate Development



+1 581 741-7421



E-mail: investor@robexgold.com

www.robexgold.com



Robert Thaemlitz

Account Manager





+1 416 644-2020 or +1 212 812-7680



E-mail: rthaemlitz@renmarkfinancial.com

www.renmarkfinancial.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.