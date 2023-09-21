Q Energy says it will deploy a 74.3 MW floating PV array in northwestern France. The project should take around 18 months to complete, with commissioning scheduled for 2025.From pv magazine France Q Energy has started building the "Les Ilots Blandin" floating solar plant in Haute-Marne, France. The renewable energy producer said that it will be the largest floating PV project in Europe upon completion. It was originally supposed to have a capacity of 66 MW, but Q Energy said it was later able to expand this to 74.3 MW, thanks to the design of the floats. The construction process is expected to ...

