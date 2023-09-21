Load shedding has been an ongoing challenge to South Africans since 2007. The country currently experiences regular, planned power outages from the national grid, forcing the country's citizens to look for alternative sources of energy and power. While many solar energy solutions providers in the region focus on commercial and industrial installations, Huawei partner Metrowatt concentrates on the residential sector.CEO David Neale discusses his company's partnership, the challenges and opportunities for residential solar energy in South Africa, and how Metrowatt is helping to relieve load shedding ...

