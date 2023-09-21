Speakers from Manulife, Lloyds, Everest, AllState, Sun Life, Fenchurch General, Zurich and more!

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2023) - In an age of unprecedented economic headwinds, now is the time for the Canadian insurance community to come together. Reuters Events: The Future of Insurance Canada 2023 is THE opportunity to get all the decision makers under one roof.

From delivering seamless omni-channel CX, to expanding into new markets - this is just a snippet of the industry critical insight and case studies you need and can expect at FOICanada 2023.

Still need some convincing? Here's a snapshot of just a few sessions within the jam-packed 2-day schedule:

Day 1

Keynote: From Carrier to Tech Company of the Future (Hashmat Rohian, VP & Chief Technology Officer - Emerging Business Models, The Co-Operators )

(Hashmat Rohian, ) Panel: Cost Optimization vs Cost Cutting (Brady Aarssen, VP Group Retirement & Innovation, Canada Life; Srini Chelian, AVP, General Insurance Technology, TD Insurance; Myron Michalski, VP Product Marketing, EagleView )

(Brady Aarssen, Srini Chelian, Myron Michalski, ) Fireside Chat: The Power of Partnerships will Drive Innovation Forward (Marc Lipman, President, Lloyd's Canada )

(Marc Lipman, President, ) Presentation: Great Partnerships Don't Just Happen Overnight (Audrey Davis, AVP Strategy, In-Plan and Choices Client Experience, Sun Life)

Day 2

Workshop: De Coding the Dilemma of which Tech Stays, and which Tech Goes (Steve Fay-Cosman, AVP Insurance and Investment Solutions Technology, Sun Life )

(Steve Fay-Cosman, ) Panel: Drive ROI by Unleashing Innovation (Sachin Rustagi, Director Head of Digital, Markel Canada; Naheed Jaffer, Director Canada P&C Practise Leader, WTW ; Nour Al Safi, Senior Managing Consultant, IBM )

(Sachin Rustagi, Naheed Jaffer, ; Nour Al Safi, ) Presentation: Deliver Client Value by Building Products Using Experience Design (Anna Foat, Design Literacy & Education Strategy - Global Marketing , Sun Life )

(Anna Foat, , ) Fireside Chat: Reinventing Insurance Talent (Tanna Brodbar, VP and Head of Enterprise Risk Management Strategy, Advisory, and Technology, Great-West Life Co)

FOICanada is the only event you need to attend this year, come and see why it is Canada's most strategic insurance summit.

