Onelife Fitness Continues Rapid Growth & Service to the Atlanta Market

Acquisition of EVOfit Health Club Expands to Underserved Austell, Georgia, Communities

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / Onelife Fitness has announced that it has acquired the EVOfit location in the East-West Shops in Austell, Georgia. The conversion to a Onelife Fitness sports club officially took place on Sept. 19 and the organization will be investing over $2 million in renovations and improvements.

Rendering of the Future Austell, Georgia, Onelife Fitness

Onelife Fitness is renowned as the best value in fitness, offering the largest clubs, amenities, and trained, knowledgeable professionals at affordable rates. This will be the 15th location in the greater Atlanta region and Onelife Fitness has over 50 locations in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

At Onelife, our priority is to make fitness accessible and to bring positive impacts to the communities we serve," said Ori Gorfine, President of Onelife Fitness. "We are excited to extend the Onelife brand into Austell, working closely with the former club owner to ensure a smooth transition for both current members and staff. Our substantial investments in the club will improve the members' experience, adding new equipment, a massive functional turf training space, a recovery studio, fitness classes and so much more. Knowing Austell has been traditionally underserved makes this even more important to connect communities with access to healthy and active lifestyles, activities, and services."

Onelife Fitness Austell will offer state-of-the-art amenities that are part of our signature brand included with the $2 million in renovations and improvements (coming in the next few months):

Top-of-the-line cardio and strength training equipment

Expanded group fitness schedule with barre, yoga, and Pilates classes, APEX HIIT, cycling, Les Mills classes, Zumba and more

Massive free weight expansion with indoor functional turf training area

Upgraded Kids Club

New Mind/Body Studio

Updated Group Fitness Studios

New Recovery Studio with Hydromassage, Red Light Therapy and Percussion Equipment

Upgraded Swimming Pool & Whirlpool

For more information, please visit the location at onelifefitness.com/gyms/austell or contact Nancy Terry, SVP of Marketing, at 703.926.7448.

Founded in 2011, Onelife Fitness began with a singular focus to develop the most welcoming and modern health club that delivers unparalleled value without compromising on amenities and service. Supported by more than 3,000 professional team members, Onelife Fitness is committed to providing the most supportive and valued fitness experience in our Clubs. Onelife Fitness operates over 50 locations throughout Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Georgia, and the District of Columbia and over 15 locations in Atlanta, Georgia. The Company also operates a Crunch Fitness in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

To learn more or to find the club nearest you, please visit us at onelifefitness.com.

