GXC Partners with CNH Industrial and The Ohio State University to Accelerate Agricultural Research

Partnership Brings Private Cellular Network to Agriculture Center to Further Research of Advanced Farming Techniques and Management

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / GXC, a leading provider of private cellular network solutions, has partnered with CNH Industrial (CNH) and The Ohio State University (OSU) to provide robust private cellular network capabilities for the University's Molly Caren Agricultural Center. The private cellular network will support the Center's precision farming initiatives through the delivery of seamless data communication across the campus.

Located in London, Ohio, OSU's Molly Caren Agricultural Center encompasses some 2100 acres, serves as the venue for the annual Farm Science Review, and houses a 67-acre conservation area designed for agricultural and natural resource meetings. The Center's research focuses on digital agriculture, including precision farming, guidance systems, GNSS positioning services, and equipment autonomy.

OSU recognized the need for a reliable communications network to facilitate seamless connectivity among sensors, connected field machinery, autonomous vehicles, and other devices to support research activities throughout the Center. This resulted in the collaboration between GXC, CNH, and OSU to connect communications between CNH-provided farming assets at the Center, and to support the University's participation in the Agricultural Data Coalition (ADC), an initiative focused on empowering farmers to improve outcomes from data collected in the field.

"We are delighted to join forces with CNH and OSU to provide a state-of-the-art private cellular network that will serve as the communication backbone for the institution's agricultural research," said Allen Proithis, chief executive officer at GXC. "Through this scalable and secure network, the University will have a wireless infrastructure that will not only deliver the performance and coverage it needs today, but can easily scale to support future research initiatives."

CNH is a global leader that specializes in the design, production, and distribution of a wide range of agricultural and construction equipment that use automation and autonomy to make farming and construction jobs easier, more precise, and more sustainable. CNH integrates advanced technologies like IoT, sensors, and machine learning into their agricultural machinery to enable precision agriculture that leverages real-time data.

"We are proud to work with GXC and OSU to advance the agricultural research conducted at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center," said Josh Parker, enterprise connectivity delivery officer for CNH. "Connectivity is a key to unlocking the full power of precision technology on the farm. This private cellular network will allow the Center to conduct even greater research, use the full potential of their equipment, and gather more data on their entire operation. GXC has been a tremendous partner by working closely with us to ensure that the infrastructure delivers the performance and security the University requires."

According to Dr. Scott A. Shearer, chair of Food, Agricultural and Biological Engineering at The Ohio State University, the private cellular network provides a solid foundation for the University to expand its research activities.

"One of the benefits of the private cellular network is its unique flexibility and scalability, which can be more cost-effective than other communications infrastructures," explained Dr. Shearer. "As our needs evolve, we can expand the network very quickly and inexpensively to pursue new research initiatives that will accelerate the adoption of digital agriculture technologies to improve agricultural productivity and sustainability at farm, regional, national, and global scales."

GXC is a recognized leader in the development of private cellular networks for enterprise applications. The company's patented solutions enable businesses to expand coverage, improve resiliency and security, and lower network operating costs. The company recently announced the release of its GXC Onyx platform, which utilizes proprietary interference cancellation technology that enables access to devices provided in the publicly available CBRS spectrum.

To learn more about GXC and its groundbreaking 5G cellular mesh architecture for enterprises, please visit www.gxc.io.

About GXC

Founded in 2016, GXC is an Austin, Texas-based company that provides groundbreaking private cellular network solutions for enterprises. Through its turnkey proprietary platform, GXC Onyx, the company delivers comprehensive connectivity both indoors and out, enabling highly secure, resilient, and scalable coverage that supports critical business operations in manufacturing, logistics, transportation, agriculture, and other commercial venues. GXC is the only provider to offer private cellular mesh technology, building this capability based on years of advanced research. The company partners with leading technology providers and systems integrators to ensure that each system is professionally deployed and meets the expectations of sophisticated enterprises.

Follow us on LinkedIn and X and contact us here for inquiries.

GXC Contact:

PR Contact

Glenn Goldberg

Parallel Communications Group

516-705-6116

X: @Parallel_PR

ggoldberg@parallelpr.com

SOURCE: GXC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/786186/gxc-partners-with-cnh-industrial-and-the-ohio-state-university-to-accelerate-agricultural-research