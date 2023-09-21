Bausch Health Companies Inc: League of United Latin American Citizens Joins OraPharma in the Fight Against Gum Disease

Partnership Aims to Educate Hispanic Communities About the Signs, Symptoms, and Prevalence of Gum Disease

Collaboration Launches During Hispanic Heritage Month With Activations Featuring Patient Ambassador Alex Rodriguez

LAVAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC),(TSX:BHC) and its oral health care business, OraPharma, today announced its collaboration with the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) - the largest and oldest Hispanic organization in the United States - to foster a greater understanding of gum disease detection, and treatment within the Hispanic community.

Gum disease, also known as periodontal disease, is a chronic bacterial infection that affects nearly 65 million American adults and is even more common among Latinos. The most common symptoms of gum disease are bleeding during or after brushing and red or swollen gums. Further, studies show gum disease may be associated with increased risk for other chronic conditions throughout the body such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease, which may considerably affect the Hispanic community.

This partnership includes LULAC's involvement in supporting the Cover Your Bases campaign, a national awareness initiative featuring patient ambassador and World Series Champion, Alex Rodriguez, who is helping to raise disease awareness by encouraging people to talk to their dentist about their oral health, including screening for gum disease.

"I'm proud to welcome LULAC to the Cover Your Bases campaign to help educate the Latino community on the importance of identifying the signs and symptoms of gum disease," said Rodriguez. "I was lucky my dentist diagnosed my gum disease early and implemented a comprehensive treatment plan. I hope that by sharing my story I can help more people do the same, especially since we know gum disease is more prevalent in men and within the Latino community."

OraPharma's work with LULAC includes a range of educational resources featuring Alex Rodriguez that will be distributed across the organization's social and digital channels. OraPharma will also be at LULAC's National Health Summit in Dallas, TX on October 21st to help educate attendees about gum disease and treatment options.

"As an organization dedicated to advancing the health of the Hispanic population in the United States, LULAC is honored to join hands with OraPharma and Alex Rodriguez to share this important message," said Juan Proaño, LULAC Interim-CEO. "Millions of Hispanic Americans suffer from gum disease, yet many individuals are unaware and undiagnosed. Coupled with the potential associated health risks, gum disease is a chronic condition, so we must help heighten awareness surrounding this condition and arm our members with information that encourages them to take action and talk to their dentist.

For patients with gum disease, it's important to consider a comprehensive treatment plan to help fight the bacteria that causes gum disease. Like other bacterial infections, a dentist can treat gum disease. A treatment option for adults with gum disease is an antibiotic called ARESTIN® (minocycline HCI), which is used in combination with scaling and root planing (SRP) and applied at the site of infection. ARESTIN is part of an overall oral health program that includes good brushing and flossing habits.

"As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, OraPharma is proud to partner with respected organizations like LULAC to address gum disease as an often-overlooked health disparity in the Latino community," said Tom Stern, Vice President and General Manager at OraPharma. "Though there is no cure for gum disease, we hope that the mission we're on together will help to bridge the information gap and empower the Hispanic community to take control of their oral health by speaking with their dentist and seeking a treatment plan that may help manage the condition."

To learn more, visit www.Arestin.com or follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

About ARESTIN®

INDICATION

ARESTIN (minocycline HCl) Microspheres, 1mg is used in combination with scaling and root planing (SRP) procedures to treat patients with adult periodontitis (gum disease). ARESTIN may be used as part of an overall oral health program that includes good brushing and flossing habits and SRP.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Do not take ARESTIN if you are allergic to minocycline or tetracyclines. Ask your dentist or pharmacist for a list of these drugs if you are not sure. Swelling of the face, itching of the skin, fever and enlarged lymph nodes have been reported with the use of ARESTIN. Some of these reactions were serious. Tell your dentist right away if you have any signs of allergic reaction, such as skin reactions or trouble breathing, or if you have an exaggerated sunburn reaction.

THE USE OF TETRACYCLINE CLASS DRUGS, INCLUDING ARESTIN, DURING TOOTH DEVELOPMENT MAY CAUSE PERMANENT DISCOLORATION OF THE TEETH, AND THEREFORE SHOULD NOT BE USED IN CHILDREN OR IN PREGNANT OR NURSING WOMEN.

ARESTIN has not been studied in patients with weakened immune systems (such as patients with HIV infections or diabetes, or those receiving chemotherapy or radiation). Tetracyclines, including oral minocycline, have been associated with the development of autoimmune syndrome with symptoms such as joint pain, muscle pain, rash, swelling, fever, enlarged lymph nodes, and general body weakness. Tell your doctor about any health problems you have, including whether you have had oral candidiasis ("thrush") in the past, and about all medications you are taking.

In clinical studies, the most frequently reported non-dental side effects were headache, infection, flu symptoms, and pain.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit http://www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

Click here for full Prescribing Information.

About OraPharma

OraPharma is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to partnering with dental professionals to improve oral health. Founded more than 25 years ago, OraPharma includes a curated portfolio of treatments for periodontal disease, and multiple regenerative solutions for oral surgery. More information can be found at https://www.orapharma.com/.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC),(TSX:BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb. With our leading durable brands, we are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About LULAC

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) is the nation's largest and oldest Hispanic civil rights volunteer-based organization that empowers Hispanic Americans and builds strong Latino communities. Headquartered in Washington, DC, with 1,000 councils around the United States and Puerto Rico, LULAC's programs, services, and advocacy address the most important issues for Latinos, meeting the critical needs of today and the future. For more information, visit https://lulac.org/

