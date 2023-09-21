Ampace says its new battery cell technology has a 15,000-cycle lifetime. It is suitable for stationary and solar power storage applications, with a potential lifespan of up to 20 years.Chinese battery cell manufacturer Xiamen Ampace Technology Ltd. (Ampace) unveiled new battery cell tech at the RE+ trade show last week in Las Vegas. It said the new Kunlun battery cell is suitable for storage systems in rooftop PV projects. "The long-cycle cells hold significant value for global commercial & industrial and residential energy storage systems," Ampace said. "They empower commercial & industrial energy ...

