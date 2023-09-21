At a recent automobile industry event, Germany-based Webasto announced its retractable vehicle integrated PV system for car-roofs was integrated into a new electric sports utility vehicle (SUV) by an undisclosed US equipment manufacturer.Germany-based Webasto, a developer of vehicle-integrated PV (VIPV) solutions and an automotive industry supplier, has launched a solar panel system for car roofs that can slide open. The company said it has already incorporated the module into an electric sports utility vehicle produced by an undisclosed US-based manufacturer. "The system integrates 120 passivated ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...