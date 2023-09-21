Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Einzigartig an der Nasdaq: Erstes CO2-Streaming-Unternehmen gelistet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A114PL | ISIN: GB00BMJ6DW54 | Ticker-Symbol: IEA
Frankfurt
21.09.23
08:04 Uhr
8,568 Euro
-0,100
-1,15 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
INFORMA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INFORMA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,6748,92815:41
PR Newswire
21.09.2023 | 14:06
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co., Ltd.: Break the dilemma of yacht industry chain development, to broaden the business channels, all in 2024 Shanghai International Boat Show

SHANGHAI, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The flagship exhibition for the whole boating industry chain in Asia ?2024 China (Shanghai) 27th International Boat Show (CIBS), organized by Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co., Ltd., has been established for 26 years, and it is the oldest comprehensive boating event in Asia, with exhibits covering real boats, boating equipment and accessories, boating services and water sports. CIBS provides an efficient, high-quality one-stop business exchange platform for boating industry brands and global quality buyers. As one of the platinum members of IFBSO, CIBS has greatly promoted the development of the boating industry in Asia.

Exhibits
CIBS2023 attracted 400+ exhibitors of real boats, boat equipment and accessories, boat services and water sports, covering the whole industry chain of boating, including real boats such as Jetset, Speedo, Vastocean, and etc., outboard engine and electric propulsion exhibitors such as Brunswick, Yamaha, Suzuki, Honda, Parsun, Hidea.etc., and boat equipment & accessories, water sports exhibitors including 3M, Aidi, Smartgen, Haixun, Holylight, Eikto, Melors, Heitro, Zhengao, Yuelang etc.

Highlight Events
Many brands brought their debut premieres to the CIBS. Since the first edition, numerous new products have been centrally released through the CIBS show platform, ranging from large yachts with actual vessels and highly sophisticated equipment to top industry technologies, smart solutions and other innovations. In addition to the various debut, CIBS also continues the tradition of the last session, specially set aside an area for new products and new technology cluster exhibition.

Reviewing CIBS2023, the exhibition area was over 40,000 square meters, with more than 400 exhibitors, over 100 domestic and international exhibiting brands, more than 150 on-site activities were held, attracting 37,463 people, and the effect of the exhibition far exceeded expectations. CIBS2024 will give full play to the leading role of major exhibitions in consumption.

Who are we?
Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co., Ltd. (IM Sinoexpo) is a leading event company in China, the joint venture founded in 1998 by Informa PLC and Shanghai Sinoexpo International Exhibition Co., Ltd. Headquartered in London,

The total exhibition rented area annually by IM Sinoexpo is over 1,500,000 sqm, creating multiple trade opportunities for nearly 1 million buyers worldwide. Developed since 2016, our online business now includes 8 major B2B platforms, 5 B2P sourcing mini-programs and 1 application.

CONTACT: Allen Zhang, allen.zhang@imsinoexpo.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/break-the-dilemma-of-yacht-industry-chain-development-to-broaden-the-business-channels-all-in-2024-shanghai-international-boat-show-301934511.html

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.